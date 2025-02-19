RadioandMusic
News |  19 Feb 2025 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to headline WorldPride Music Festival 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are set to take center stage at the WorldPride Music Festival 2025, lighting up RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on June 6-7. The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, love, and self-expression, with an electrifying lineup of pop icons, dance music stars, and queer trailblazers.

“I’m so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC. At a time when community is more important than ever, celebrating love and pride feels like a necessity. Pride is all about joy, resilience, and making unforgettable memories, and I’m excited to be a part of this year’s celebrations,” Troye Sivan shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joining Lopez and Sivan are a star-studded roster of artists, including Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, and many more.

Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow, the festival’s producer, calls it “a moment the world will remember,” emphasizing that it’s more than just a party—it’s a global movement that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ voices.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez continues to dominate the spotlight, fresh off the premiere of her latest movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

With an all-star lineup and a powerful message of pride and unity, WorldPride Music Festival 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting events of the year.

