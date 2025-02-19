RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2025 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's next era: Solo stardom and a stronger future as a group

MUMBAI: In 2025, BLACKPINK is making more waves than ever. Just a year ago, fans were uncertain about the group’s future due to contract renewal concerns. Now, the members have struck a new balance-continuing as a group under their original agency while launching their own individual labels.

This shift has led to a music-heavy year for BLACKPINK, with each member stepping into the spotlight with major solo projects:

• Jennie is gearing up to release her album Ruby in March, preceded by the prerelease track “Zen” and a duet with Dominic Fike titled “Love Hangover.” She’s also teaming up with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii for a new track dropping Friday.

• Lisa dropped “Born Again,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer Raye and rap superstar Doja Cat.

• Jisoo released her mini-album AMORTAGE on February 14, taking creative control over vocals, songwriting, performance, and visuals.

• Rose’s hit song “APT.” continues its reign on the charts, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. Official Chart.

A New Blueprint for K-Pop

Solo careers weren’t always a major part of K-pop, as agencies once feared they could weaken group unity. However, BLACKPINK is proving that balancing solo and group success can create a stronger, long-lasting legacy.

The uncertainty around BLACKPINK’s future once mirrored BTS’s hiatus during their military service. But just as BTS carved out seven unique artistic identities, BLACKPINK’s solo era is fueling optimism that they will remain a united force for years to come.

Each member is embracing their individuality:

• Jennie moves between the effortless cool of It Girl and the cinematic allure of “Zen.”

• Rosé leans into her singer-songwriter roots, telling her personal story through music.

• Lisa blends her Thai heritage and hip-hop energy with fearless confidence.

• Jisoo has stepped into her own artistic lane with her lead single “Earthquake” and is also starring in the zombie comedy series “Newtopia.”

BLACKPINK: Built to Last

Rather than drifting apart, BLACKPINK is evolving—both as individuals and as a group. Fans now see their solo projects not as an end, but as a new beginning—one that could keep BLACKPINK thriving longer than anyone expected.

Tags
BLACKPINK music Singer
Related news
 | 19 Feb 2025

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai steals the show with soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' along with Mohammed Siraj

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai was seen singing a soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to headline WorldPride Music Festival 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are set to take center stage at the WorldPride Music Festival 2025, lighting up RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on June 6-7.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Get ready, Chennai! Arijit Singh's multi-city tour is coming to town this April!

MUMBAI: With a voice that has defined an entire generation, Arijit Singh is back on stage with the multi-city tour across India after two years! As the tour comes to Chennai this April - fans will be able to witness an electrifying performance as Arijit will deliver a night of soulful melodies.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Mahindra Theatre Awards marks 20th anniversary with diverse lineup of ten outstanding plays

MUMBAI: Indian theatre’s premier awards and festival the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) returns from 13th to 20th March 2025.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Meet Sneha Shankar: The 18-year-old vocal sensation taking Indian Idol by storm

MUMBAI: Get ready to be blown away by the incredible talent of Sneha Shankar, the 18-year-old singing sensation who is redefining musical excellence on Indian Idol. As the daughter of renowned musician Ram Shankar, Sneha is carving her own path to stardom with her breathtaking performances.

read more

RnM Biz

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

Pocket FM reimagines storytelling with Pocket Toons

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a leading audio streaming platform, has announced the launch of Pocket Toons, read more

top# 5 articles

1
After the success of 'Sajna Ve', Ravator collaborates with Vilen for the second song of his album 'Sajna- Raat Bhar'

MUMBAI: As the world indulges in roses and whispered promises, Raat Bhar, featuring the soulful voice of Vilen from renowned DJ and producer Ravator’...read more

2
Anuv Jain ties knot with long time girlfriend Hridi Narang

MUMBAI: Anuv Jain, the talented Indian singer-songwriter, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in an intimate ceremony. The...read more

3
Euphoria Musical Night - A THAMAN EXPLOSIVE CONCERT!- change to Euphoria Musical Night - A Thaman explosive concert!

MUMBAI: NTR Trust’s Euphoria Musical Night turned out to be an unparalleled success uniting music lovers and philanthropists for a meaningful cause....read more

4
Bollywood's newest powerhouse: Hiral Viradia shines on AR Rahman's 'Chhaava' song

MUMBAI: The voice behind the powerful anthem “Zinda Rahey” of Bollywood blockbuster 'Chhaav's' is Hiral Viradia. Hailing from Gujarat, she is a...read more

5
Prolific Artist Lee Brice provides self-drawn artwork for upcoming show at the Iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 18

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country artist, Lee Brice, proves he’s more than a musician by providing his own hand-drawn artwork for his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games