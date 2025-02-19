BLACKPINK's next era: Solo stardom and a stronger future as a group

MUMBAI: In 2025, BLACKPINK is making more waves than ever. Just a year ago, fans were uncertain about the group’s future due to contract renewal concerns. Now, the members have struck a new balance-continuing as a group under their original agency while launching their own individual labels.

This shift has led to a music-heavy year for BLACKPINK, with each member stepping into the spotlight with major solo projects:

• Jennie is gearing up to release her album Ruby in March, preceded by the prerelease track “Zen” and a duet with Dominic Fike titled “Love Hangover.” She’s also teaming up with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii for a new track dropping Friday.

• Lisa dropped “Born Again,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer Raye and rap superstar Doja Cat.

• Jisoo released her mini-album AMORTAGE on February 14, taking creative control over vocals, songwriting, performance, and visuals.

• Rose’s hit song “APT.” continues its reign on the charts, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. Official Chart.

A New Blueprint for K-Pop

Solo careers weren’t always a major part of K-pop, as agencies once feared they could weaken group unity. However, BLACKPINK is proving that balancing solo and group success can create a stronger, long-lasting legacy.

The uncertainty around BLACKPINK’s future once mirrored BTS’s hiatus during their military service. But just as BTS carved out seven unique artistic identities, BLACKPINK’s solo era is fueling optimism that they will remain a united force for years to come.

Each member is embracing their individuality:

• Jennie moves between the effortless cool of It Girl and the cinematic allure of “Zen.”

• Rosé leans into her singer-songwriter roots, telling her personal story through music.

• Lisa blends her Thai heritage and hip-hop energy with fearless confidence.

• Jisoo has stepped into her own artistic lane with her lead single “Earthquake” and is also starring in the zombie comedy series “Newtopia.”

BLACKPINK: Built to Last

Rather than drifting apart, BLACKPINK is evolving—both as individuals and as a group. Fans now see their solo projects not as an end, but as a new beginning—one that could keep BLACKPINK thriving longer than anyone expected.