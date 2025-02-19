Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai steals the show with soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' along with Mohammed Siraj

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai was seen singing a soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj.
A video of the impromptu performance has gone viral on social media, with fans and music lovers alike praising Zanai's incredible vocal talent. The young singer's powerful and emotive voice brought the iconic song to life, leaving everyone in awe.
Mohammed Siraj's musical side was on full display as he strummed the chords to 'Kehndi Hai', perfectly complementing Zanai's vocals.
The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, with many users expressing their admiration for Zanai's talent and Mohammed Siraj's musical skills.
