Amit Trivedi on global artists in India: "They Go Where the Money Is"

MUMBAI: In recent weeks, India has witnessed a wave of international concerts, with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay performing in multiple cities. However, musician Amit Trivedi believes these artists are primarily driven by business rather than cultural connection.

Speaking to India Today, Trivedi remarked, “Global artists are very smart. They go where the money is. They have nothing to do with us; it’s pure business.” He explained that India’s massive population and high music consumption make it an attractive market for foreign performers.

When asked about potential collaborations with Western artists for Azaad Collab 2, he responded, “They will happily collaborate because it benefits their business. If it benefits me too, then we’ll see.”

Trivedi recently launched Azaad Collab, featuring 22 Indian artists, including Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Nikhita Gandhi, Javed Ali, and Neha Kakkar.

India’s Growing Concert Scene

The country’s live music landscape has seen major global acts recently:

• Coldplay performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, marking India’s largest-ever concert on January 25-26, 2025.

• Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour covered cities like Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

• Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Bryan Adams sold out venues across India in 2024.

• Upcoming performances include Green Day and Shawn Mendes later this year.

As India’s live music market expands, it’s clear that global artists see huge financial potential—but whether deeper artistic collaborations will follow remains to be seen.