The Timeless tale lives on: 'Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical'

MUMBAI: Although the excitement of its initial announcement has passed, the buzz around "Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical" remains unabated! This spectacular musical adaptation of the timeless Bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), continues to captivate audiences with its stunning blend of music, dance, and drama.

Starring Jena Pandya as Simran and Ashley Day as Roger, inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character Raj, this musical masterpiece has been winning hearts since its UK debut at the Manchester Opera House in May 2025. The show's successful run is a testament to the enduring appeal of DDLJ's beautiful tale of young love, family expectations, and following one's heart.

Under the visionary direction of Aditya Chopra, the original director of the film, 'Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical' has been hailed as a landmark production in the world of Bollywood musicals. The show's stunning choreography, memorable musical numbers, and heartfelt moments have been mesmerizing audiences, making it a must-see event for fans of the original film and newcomers alike.

As the musical continues to cast its spell, don't miss your chance to experience the magic of DDLJ live on stage! Whether you're reliving fond memories or discovering the enchantment of this beloved classic for the first time, 'Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical' is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you smiling, singing, and maybe even a little bit in love!