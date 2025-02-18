RadioandMusic
News |  18 Feb 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Santy Sharma's 'Reborn' gets featured on Spotify's 'New Rap Hindi' playlist

MUMBAI: The Indian rap and hip-hop scene is witnessing remarkable growth, with emerging and underground artists showcasing their talent to a broader audience. Among the few artists making a significant impact is rapper and singer Santy Sharma, whose latest song 'Reborn' has been featured in Spotify's prestigious editorial playlist, 'New Rap Hindi'.

'Reborn' is a spiritual and inspirational rap track crafted for the core hip-hop audience. With deep and meaningful lyrics, the song resonates with listeners who appreciate authentic hip-hop storytelling. Santy Sharma aims to convey the transformative journey reflected in the title 'Reborn', highlighting personal growth and artistic evolution.

India has a few exclusive playlists dedicated to the rap and hip-hop genre, such as 'New Rap Hindi' and 'Rap 91', which cater to a niche yet expanding audience. Securing a spot in these playlists significantly boosts an artist's reach, attracting a dedicated fan base and opening doors for larger opportunities in the music industry. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in Santy Sharma’s career as he gains recognition on a mainstream platform.

Regarding the song's reception, Santy Sharma initially released the official audio on his YouTube channel, opting for a minimalist approach without a visual video. Despite this, the audio track has garnered over 50,000 views on YouTube. Within the first week of its release, 'Reborn' amassed over 200,000 streams across all platforms, indicating a strong and growing audience response.

Santy Sharma, born Ganesh Sharma on September 9, 1996, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, is an Indian singer, rapper, lyricist, composer, and producer. He began his musical career in 2016, releasing numerous tracks on YouTube and various music platforms. With a rising fan base and increasing mainstream exposure, Santy Sharma is undoubtedly carving a unique space in the Indian hip-hop landscape. His latest song 'Reborn' marks his first-ever feature on Spotify’s editorial playlist, a testament to his evolving artistry and the growing popularity of his music. As the track continues to gain traction, it will be exciting to see how it performs and how it influences Santy Sharma’s journey in the Indian rap industry.

Reborn EP Madhya Pradesh Santy Sharma
