REACTOR blends history, sound and raw talent to create a festival like no other

MUMBAI: Get ready for a new force in underground music that will emerge in May of this year. In a world where festivals have become overly polished and predictable, REACTOR is breaking the mold, bringing a raw and electrifying experience back to the scene. Set in the hauntingly beautiful Kernkraftwerk Kalkar, an abandoned nuclear reactor, REACTOR fuses industrial history with cutting-edge sound, delivering 48 hours of non-stop music that will redefine the underground festival experience.
Located in Kalkar, Germany (NRW), the festival takes over a brutalist industrial masterpiece, transforming its stark and powerful atmosphere into a living, breathing celebration of sound, movement, and community. With indoor and outdoor stages spread throughout the massive complex, the venue itself becomes part of the performance—a space where history meets the future of electronic music.
80+ ARTISTS AND NON-STOP ENERGY
From May 16 at 4 PM to May 18 at 4 PM, REACTOR hosts an electrifying 48-hour marathon of underground sounds, featuring a diverse lineup with many well-loved and established artists but also rising talent. Expect mind-bending performances in house, techno, trance, and hardhouse, with a carefully curated line up including:
Akosh b2b Amilli
ALIS.
Benny Rodrigues
Boris Coelman
Cara Elizabeth
Cleopard2000
Coln b2b Ryx
Chuckie
Cynthia Spiering
DART
David Vunk
Davyboi
De Sluwe Vos
DION
DJ Asstits b2b Alleira
Doppelgang
Fenimore b2b Louve
Festimi Soundsystem
Hosenlos b2b Bambi
Justin Tinderdate b2b EloTrance
KIM SWIM
Krackk b2b Robin Tasi
Kyle Starkey
Kyra Khaldi
LAMMER
Lucky Done Gone
Pegassi
PHIA
PRADA2000
Prossowski
Rosilicious b2b Dana Roosy
Ross From Friends
Shrff b2b Jvndrs
SNTS
Supergloss
Superstrings
t e s t p r e s s
Trancemaster Krause
Vagabund
And more to be announced soon
