REACTOR blends history, sound and raw talent to create a festival like no other

MUMBAI: Get ready for a new force in underground music that will emerge in May of this year. In a world where festivals have become overly polished and predictable, REACTOR is breaking the mold, bringing a raw and electrifying experience back to the scene. Set in the hauntingly beautiful Kernkraftwerk Kalkar, an abandoned nuclear reactor, REACTOR fuses industrial history with cutting-edge sound, delivering 48 hours of non-stop music that will redefine the underground festival experience.

Located in Kalkar, Germany (NRW), the festival takes over a brutalist industrial masterpiece, transforming its stark and powerful atmosphere into a living, breathing celebration of sound, movement, and community. With indoor and outdoor stages spread throughout the massive complex, the venue itself becomes part of the performance—a space where history meets the future of electronic music.

80+ ARTISTS AND NON-STOP ENERGY

From May 16 at 4 PM to May 18 at 4 PM, REACTOR hosts an electrifying 48-hour marathon of underground sounds, featuring a diverse lineup with many well-loved and established artists but also rising talent. Expect mind-bending performances in house, techno, trance, and hardhouse, with a carefully curated line up including:

Akosh b2b Amilli

ALIS.

Benny Rodrigues

Boris Coelman

Cara Elizabeth

Cleopard2000

Coln b2b Ryx

Chuckie

Cynthia Spiering

DART

David Vunk

Davyboi

De Sluwe Vos

DION

DJ Asstits b2b Alleira

Doppelgang

Fenimore b2b Louve

Festimi Soundsystem

Hosenlos b2b Bambi

Justin Tinderdate b2b EloTrance

KIM SWIM

Krackk b2b Robin Tasi

Kyle Starkey

Kyra Khaldi

LAMMER

Lucky Done Gone

Pegassi

PHIA

PRADA2000

Prossowski

Rosilicious b2b Dana Roosy

Ross From Friends

Shrff b2b Jvndrs

SNTS

Supergloss

Superstrings

t e s t p r e s s

Trancemaster Krause

Vagabund

And more to be announced soon