editorial
News |  18 Feb 2025 11:28 |  By RnMTeam

Prolific Artist Lee Brice provides self-drawn artwork for upcoming show at the Iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 18

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country artist, Lee Brice, proves he’s more than a musician by providing his own hand-drawn artwork for his upcoming show at the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 18th. This unique opportunity for Brice to create the poster, printed by the timeless Hatch Show Print company, enhances a truly unforgettable show. Prints of Lee’s upcoming Ryman Auditorium show poster will be available for purchase on-site that evening.

“The Ryman is sacred ground for country music, and getting to not only play there but put my own hand to the poster? That’s special. I’ve always loved to draw, and this felt like the perfect way to make the night even more personal.”
-Lee Brice

Brice’s appearance at Ryman Auditorium is part of his intimate acoustic tour, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, where the celebrated artist takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments – each one engrained with a special memory. This engaging experience comes to life as Brice narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories each instrument holds and performs acoustic versions of his chart-topping hits.

Recently, Brice released his latest single, “Cry,” which is an infectious hook and retro groove reminiscent of the great 1950’s crooners. The track is a confessional anthem that shows men might act tough, but heartbreak breaks them just the same. “Cry” is available now.

For additional information on Lee Brice, including upcoming show dates and tickets, please visit LeeBrice.com.

