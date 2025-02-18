Panther represents his roots loud and proud in his latest single 'Uttar Pradesh'

MUMBAI: Rapper Panther is back with another powerful track, ‘Uttar Pradesh,’ a song that pays homage to his home state and its rich culture. Known for blending hard-hitting rap with regional influences, Panther has once again crafted a song that reflects his deep connection to his roots.

Talking about what inspired him to create ‘Uttar Pradesh,’ Panther shares, “The song is a celebration of my home state and the pride I have in being from there. It doesn’t carry a particular message; it’s simply a story told through the beauty of wordplay and poetic expression.”

His journey as an artist has been marked by an unwavering dedication to representing his state on a national platform. “As the only one bearing the responsibility of representing my entire state, I’ve never hesitated to proudly speak up and showcase where I’m from. Growing up here, the influence of the streets and the culture is deeply woven into my writing, and I believe that’s what sets me apart from the crowd,” he explains.

With hits like ‘Parinda’ and ‘Galat Karam’, Panther has proven his versatility time and again. When asked about how he continues to evolve while staying true to his style, he reflects, “Being an artist requires a childlike curiosity when it comes to creation, and that’s what fuels my willingness to experiment and try anything and everything. Whether it’s the streets and culture of Uttar Pradesh in ‘Uttar Pradesh’ and ‘Galat Karam,’ metaphorical reflections on society and life in ‘Parinda,’ or real-life experiences in ‘Aisi Jagah Se,’ my goal is always to tell the story in a fresh, more meaningful way.”

Looking ahead, Panther is gearing up for an exciting year filled with new music. “I’ve got some amazing music lined up, blending a lot of hip-hop, R&B, and pop! I’m eager to reveal it all, let the melodies whisper into your ears, and watch the sounds unfold like a story meant to be heard. The plan is to keep building Panther, staying the hungriest in the game with that Panther mindset, and most importantly, making sure to always deliver.”

With ‘Uttar Pradesh’, Panther continues to push boundaries, proving that music is not just about beats and lyrics, it’s about identity, pride, and storytelling.