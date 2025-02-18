RadioandMusic
NCPA's Homegrown series returns this February with fresh Voices in International Music

After a successful debut in October 2023, the NCPA’s Home Grown concert series returns this February, spotlighting two unique voices from India’s independent music scene. Across two evenings, the NCPA’s Experimental Theatre will feature Bengaluru’s jazz-fusion collective Derek & The Cats and Pune’s dynamic rock band Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen.

An NCPA Presentation

Day 1 | Derek & The Cats | 7 PM, 21st February 2025, Experimental Theatre

Fresh from their six-city tour and the Oddball Festival 2023, Bengaluru's Derek & The Cats, born from founder Derek Mathias's pandemic-era compositions, bring their distinctive jazz-fusion sound to the NCPA’s Experimental Theatre on February 21. The seven-piece ensemble weaves together jazz foundations with contemporary influences, featuring bassist Vishal Varier, guitarist Adesh Vinod, drummer Kenneth Besterwitch, keyboardist Aadarsh Subramaniam, saxophonist Gautam David, and percussionist Joel Rozario. The band brings their mellow jazz-fusion grooves to Mumbai, including a sneak peek into their upcoming album and recent singles 'Jonty Patel' and 'Ratna Mahal'.

Day 2 | Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen | 6:30 PM, 22nd February 2025, Experimental Theatre

On February 22, Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen present a distinctive musical palette spanning hard rock, mellow blues, and country-folk melodies. The quartet, featuring Jadhav on guitar and vocals alongside Vinay Rao (bass), Karan Barnabas (guitar), and Nicholas Umrethi (drums), takes audiences on a journey through shifting tempos and moods with original compositions. Their repertoire includes the contemplative My Imperfections and the dynamic You Too Will Fly, showcasing their musical versatility.

Join us for two nights of eclectic music that celebrates the evolving landscape of independent Indian artistry.

Tickets:
Members: Rs. 675 & 450/- (Plus GST)
Non-Members: Rs. 750 & 500/- (Plus GST)

Age Recommendation: 6 years and above.

