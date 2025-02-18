Euphoria Musical Night - A THAMAN EXPLOSIVE CONCERT!

MUMBAI: NTR Trust’s Euphoria Musical Night turned out to be an unparalleled success uniting music lovers and philanthropists for a meaningful cause. Organized by NTR Trust to support thalassemia patients, this grand musical evening also marked the completion _28 years_ of NTR Trust’s service to society.

The event witnessed the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh who graced the night as chief guests making it even more special. The true showstopper of the evening was Thaman - the maestro who set the stage on fire with his explosive performances. Thaman delivered a power packed performance of his classic blockbuster songs in front of a massive 30K+ full-house audience with thunderous cheers reverberating through the stadium.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Thaman expressed his gratitude, saying: "An Event To Cherish For this Lifetime. Thanks to Mam @ManagingTrustee gaaru. It was So Delightful To Perform before @ncbn gaaru, @naralokesh brother, @PawanKalyan gaaru, and #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru. Thanks everyone for making Our #NTRTrust Event A blockbuster One."

An Event To Cherish For this Lifetime

Thanks to Mam @ManagingTrustee gaaru



It was So Delightful To Perform before



@ncbn gaaru @naralokesh brother @PawanKalyan gaaru #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru



Thanks every one for making Our #NTRTrust Event

A… pic.twitter.com/Swiv2kPfgZ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 17, 2025

Thaman’s gesture of performing without remuneration speaks volumes about his big heart and commitment to raising awareness for thalassemia patients. With such legendary stars, an electrifying crowd and a purpose driven mission, this was the biggest concert ever in the Telugu states!