Euphoria Musical Night - A THAMAN EXPLOSIVE CONCERT!

MUMBAI: NTR Trust’s Euphoria Musical Night turned out to be an unparalleled success uniting music lovers and philanthropists for a meaningful cause. Organized by NTR Trust to support thalassemia patients, this grand musical evening also marked the completion _28 years_ of NTR Trust’s service to society.
The event witnessed the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh who graced the night as chief guests making it even more special. The true showstopper of the evening was Thaman - the maestro who set the stage on fire with his explosive performances. Thaman delivered a power packed performance of his classic blockbuster songs in front of a massive 30K+ full-house audience with thunderous cheers reverberating through the stadium.
Sharing his excitement on social media, Thaman expressed his gratitude, saying: "An Event To Cherish For this Lifetime. Thanks to Mam @ManagingTrustee gaaru. It was So Delightful To Perform before @ncbn gaaru, @naralokesh brother, @PawanKalyan gaaru, and #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru. Thanks everyone for making Our #NTRTrust Event A blockbuster One."
An Event To Cherish For this Lifetime
Thanks to Mam @ManagingTrustee gaaru
It was So Delightful To Perform before
@ncbn gaaru @naralokesh brother @PawanKalyan gaaru #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru
Thanks every one for making Our #NTRTrust Event
A… pic.twitter.com/Swiv2kPfgZ
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 17, 2025
Thaman’s gesture of performing without remuneration speaks volumes about his big heart and commitment to raising awareness for thalassemia patients. With such legendary stars, an electrifying crowd and a purpose driven mission, this was the biggest concert ever in the Telugu states!
MUMBAI: After nearly four years of anticipation, Spotify’s HiFi audio streaming might finally be read more
MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Lread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
MUMBAI: With F1 75 Live at The O2 just a day away, Formula 1 is excited to reveal the host and headline music acts for this historic event.The show...read more
MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of ‘Build...read more
MUMBAI: After the overwhelming response to the first romantic track Ishq Mein from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan the makers...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a new force in underground music that will emerge in May of this year. In a world where festivals have become overly polished...read more
MUMBAI: The voice behind the powerful anthem “Zinda Rahey” of Bollywood blockbuster 'Chhaav's' is Hiral Viradia. Hailing from Gujarat, she is a...read more