Bollywood's newest powerhouse: Hiral Viradia shines on AR Rahman's 'Chhaava' song

MUMBAI: The voice behind the powerful anthem “Zinda Rahey” of Bollywood blockbuster 'Chhaav's' is Hiral Viradia. Hailing from Gujarat, she is a female composer and producer breaking new ground in a male-dominated industry. Mentored by the Oscar and Grammy-winning musical legend AR Rahman, Viradia wields a unique ability to transition between composing, producing and performing. On “Zinda Rahey” she joins the musical maestro for a memorable sonic experience.

Listen to ‘Zinday Rahey’ here:

A song of survival and strength, "Zinda Rahey" reflects the essence of Chhaava, which tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Maharashtra. Written by celebrated lyricist Irshad Kamil, the track becomes unforgettable with the vocal synergy of Rahman and Viradia. The song is rich with emotion and magic due to Rahman’s signature musical grandeur and Kamil’s evocative lyrics. Sharing the stage with one of the world’s most revered composers is a remarkable achievement, and Viradia rises to the occasion with a voice that is rich, expressive and powerful.

Says Hiral Viradia about ‘Zinda Rahey’,

"Singing 'Zinda Rahey' with A.R. Rahman sir has been an incredible honor. This song's message of resilience and hope resonates deeply with me, and I feel grateful to have been a part of it. Rahman sir's music has inspired me for years, and to share the stage with him was a surreal experience. I hope 'Zinda Rahey' can bring strength and comfort to all those who listen to it. And to everyone who has connected with this song, thank you for embracing it with your heart."

Viradia’s musical career features landmark films such as Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila (2024) and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re (2021). She has also played a key role in acclaimed films like Maidan (2024), Mimi (2021) and Pippa (2023) as a music supervisor and editor. She has earned international recognition as a composer too, scoring Ayah (2022), a globally awarded film, and creating music for Happy Family (2023), one of Amazon Prime Video’s most successful Indian originals.

Often wearing many hats behind the scenes, Viradia has been blending tradition with innovation for close to a decade. She is trained in both Indian and Western classical music, with her creative expertise spanning genres and disciplines. Her debut playback songs “Little Little” (2021) and “Dafa Kar” (2021) saw her performing alongside Rahman and South Indian superstar Dhanush. In 2024, she lent her voice to the surreal ballad “Jaane Do” from Maidaan. “Zinda Rahey” now emerges as a milestone, cementing Viradia as a stellar vocalist making a distinct mark in global music.