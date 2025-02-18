Bhagirath Bhatt's innovative sitar fusion: Blending tradition with EDM

MUMBAI: Renowned sitar virtuoso and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt has captivated audiences with his mesmerizing compositions, seamlessly blending Indian classical music with modern innovations. Known for his experimental approach, Bhatt has successfully infused traditional sitar melodies with contemporary elements, offering listeners a unique and immersive musical experience.

Recently, Bhagirath Bhatt performed at The Sunburn Festival, Asia’s largest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, where he received an overwhelming response from the audience. His ability to integrate classical sitar with the pulsating beats of electronic music created an electrifying atmosphere, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of musical fusion.

One of the highlights of Bhatt’s performances is his use of an electronic sitar, enhancing the traditional instrument’s tonal depth with cutting-edge sound effects. By incorporating digital techniques in recording, sound balancing, and live performances, he has elevated his presentations to a new level of sophistication. His fusion compositions, blending classical ragas with Western, jazz, and other contemporary styles, have made Indian classical music more accessible to younger generations.

Apart from his live performances, Bhatt is also dedicated to spreading the essence of classical music through online education. By leveraging digital platforms, he is inspiring a new wave of musicians to embrace the richness of Indian classical traditions while adapting to modern trends.

As the digital age continues to reshape the music industry, innovations in sitar playing have become essential to keeping classical traditions alive. Artists like Bhagirath Bhatt are at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that sitar music not only preserves its heritage but also resonates with a global audience in fresh and exciting ways.