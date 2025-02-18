RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2025 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Bhagirath Bhatt's innovative sitar fusion: Blending tradition with EDM

MUMBAI: Renowned sitar virtuoso and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt has captivated audiences with his mesmerizing compositions, seamlessly blending Indian classical music with modern innovations. Known for his experimental approach, Bhatt has successfully infused traditional sitar melodies with contemporary elements, offering listeners a unique and immersive musical experience.

Recently, Bhagirath Bhatt performed at The Sunburn Festival, Asia’s largest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, where he received an overwhelming response from the audience. His ability to integrate classical sitar with the pulsating beats of electronic music created an electrifying atmosphere, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of musical fusion.

One of the highlights of Bhatt’s performances is his use of an electronic sitar, enhancing the traditional instrument’s tonal depth with cutting-edge sound effects. By incorporating digital techniques in recording, sound balancing, and live performances, he has elevated his presentations to a new level of sophistication. His fusion compositions, blending classical ragas with Western, jazz, and other contemporary styles, have made Indian classical music more accessible to younger generations.

Apart from his live performances, Bhatt is also dedicated to spreading the essence of classical music through online education. By leveraging digital platforms, he is inspiring a new wave of musicians to embrace the richness of Indian classical traditions while adapting to modern trends.

As the digital age continues to reshape the music industry, innovations in sitar playing have become essential to keeping classical traditions alive. Artists like Bhagirath Bhatt are at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that sitar music not only preserves its heritage but also resonates with a global audience in fresh and exciting ways.

Tags
Bhagirath Bhatt Sunburn Music Festival music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Feb 2025

Anuv Jain ties knot with long time girlfriend Hridi Narang

MUMBAI: Anuv Jain, the talented Indian singer-songwriter, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in an intimate ceremony. The couple's special day was made even more unforgettable with Anuv sharing dreamy pictures on his Instagram handle.

read more
 | 18 Feb 2025

AI-Generated virtual artists: India's emerging music revolution

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is witnessing a significant change, thanks to the emergence of AI-generated virtual artists. These digital entities are created using artificial intelligence algorithms that can produce high-quality music, lyrics, and melodies in a matter of seconds.

read more
 | 18 Feb 2025

Euphoria Musical Night - A THAMAN EXPLOSIVE CONCERT!

MUMBAI: NTR Trust’s Euphoria Musical Night turned out to be an unparalleled success uniting music lovers and philanthropists for a meaningful cause.

read more
 | 18 Feb 2025

Panther represents his roots loud and proud in his latest single 'Uttar Pradesh'

MUMBAI: Rapper Panther is back with another powerful track, ‘Uttar Pradesh,’ a song that pays homage to his home state and its rich culture. Known for blending hard-hitting rap with regional influences, Panther has once again crafted a song that reflects his deep connection to his roots.

read more
 | 18 Feb 2025

REACTOR blends history, sound and raw talent to create a festival like no other

MUMBAI: Get ready for a new force in underground music that will emerge in May of this year. In a world where festivals have become overly polished and predictable, REACTOR is breaking the mold, bringing a raw and electrifying experience back to the scene.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify set to launch 'Music Pro' HiFi streaming in 2025: Here’s What to Expect

MUMBAI: After nearly four years of anticipation, Spotify’s HiFi audio streaming might finally be read more

MY FM launches pioneering 'Dekhta Hai' campaign to tackle traffic woes

MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Lread more

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

top# 5 articles

1
B Praak unleashes power of Lord Shiva with ‘Mahakaal'

MUMBAI: The wait is over! B Praak’s Mahakaal, one of the most powerful and visually stunning devotional songs ever created, is finally here....read more

2
Bollywood's newest powerhouse: Hiral Viradia shines on AR Rahman's 'Chhaava' song

MUMBAI: The voice behind the powerful anthem “Zinda Rahey” of Bollywood blockbuster 'Chhaav's' is Hiral Viradia. Hailing from Gujarat, she is a...read more

3
AI-Generated virtual artists: India's emerging music revolution

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is witnessing a significant change, thanks to the emergence of AI-generated virtual artists. These digital entities...read more

4
The ultimate racing and music experience: F1 75 live at the O2 announces host and performers

MUMBAI: With F1 75 Live at The O2 just a day away, Formula 1 is excited to reveal the host and headline music acts for this historic event.The show...read more

5
Audible announces the launch of Ankur Warikoo’s 'Build an Epic Career’

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of ‘Build...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games