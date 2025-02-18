Anuv Jain ties knot with long time girlfriend Hridi Narang

MUMBAI: Anuv Jain, the talented Indian singer-songwriter, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in an intimate ceremony. The couple's special day was made even more unforgettable with Anuv sharing dreamy pictures on his Instagram handle.
Hridi stunned in a traditional red lehenga, perfectly complemented by Anuv's dashing beige sherwani. Their wedding photos exude love and happiness, giving us a glimpse into their joyful journey together.
Fans are ecstatic for the couple, and celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sukriti Kakar, and Lisa Mishra have extended their warm congratulations to the newlyweds. Anuv's relationship was kept under wraps, making the wedding news a delightful surprise for many fans.
Despite the initial shock, fans are overjoyed to see their favorite singer happy and in love. Anuv's music has touched hearts, and now, his love story is inspiring fans worldwide. As the couple begins their new life together, we can't help but feel happy for them.
