AI-Generated virtual artists: India's emerging music revolution

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is witnessing a significant change, thanks to the emergence of AI-generated virtual artists. These digital entities are created using artificial intelligence algorithms that can produce high-quality music, lyrics, and melodies in a matter of seconds.
Recent Examples in India:
- Ragamalika: A Mumbai-based startup, Ragamalika, has developed an AI-powered virtual artist that can create Indian classical music. The virtual artist, named 'Raaga,' uses machine learning algorithms to generate original compositions.
- Naad Music: Naad Music, a music production company based in Bengaluru, has launched an AI-generated virtual artist that can create music in various Indian languages. The virtual artist, named 'Naadini,' uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to generate lyrics and melodies.
- T-Series' AI-Powered Music: T-Series, one has partnered with an AI startup to develop an AI-powered music generation platform. The platform that is still in its testing phase, aims to create original music that can be used in films, television shows, and other media.
The Future of Music in India
The emergence of AI-generated virtual artists in India is expected to revolutionize the music industry. With the ability to create original music in a matter of seconds, virtual artists can help reduce the time and cost associated with music production.
However, there are also concerns about the impact of AI-generated music on traditional artists and the music industry as a whole. As the technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the Indian music industry adapts to the rise of it.
