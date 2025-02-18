After the success of 'Sajna Ve', Ravator collaborates with Vilen for the second song of his album 'Sajna- Raat Bhar'

MUMBAI: As the world indulges in roses and whispered promises, Raat Bhar, featuring the soulful voice of Vilen from renowned DJ and producer Ravator’s latest album Sajna, offers a melancholic refuge for those nursing a wounded heart. This track gives voice to the sleepless nights spent yearning for a love that remains just out of reach.
At the heart of this sonic journey, Raat Bhar stands as a raw and vulnerable confession of longing. Vilen’s evocative vocals, paired with the track’s immersive production, unravel the torment of unfulfilled love—where every passing hour feels like eternity, and the weight of memories lingers in the silence of the night.
“Raat Bhar” is the second release from Ravator’s album Sajna, which is a 12-track emotional odyssey, masterfully weaves through the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, and healing. Collaborating with some of the most compelling artists in the indie music space, Ravator crafts a soundscape that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever loved and lost.
"Sajna' is a deep dive into the emotions we all experience but rarely put into words. 'Raat Bhar' is one of those songs that captures the raw, restless feeling of missing someone so much that it keeps you awake at night. Vilen’s voice carries that pain effortlessly, making this track one of the most emotionally charged moments of the album” he adds
Vilen further shares, "Heartbreak is a strange thing-it’s loud in your mind but silent to the world. 'Raat Bhar' is for those who’ve felt that ache, who’ve spent their nights staring at the ceiling, hoping for a message that never comes. The song isn’t just about pain, but about the beauty of feeling deeply, no matter how much it hurts”
MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Lread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Although the excitement of its initial announcement has passed, the buzz around "Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical" remains unabated! This...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian rap and hip-hop scene is witnessing remarkable growth, with emerging and underground artists showcasing their talent to a broader...read more
MUMBAI: The penultimate day of BRM 2025 was a bustling time with the most footfall the Festival has seen in these past few weeks. Today, the...read more
MUMBAI: As we gaze upon the remarkable journey of Nita Ambani, the renowned philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation we are met with a...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is over! B Praak’s Mahakaal, one of the most powerful and visually stunning devotional songs ever created, is finally here....read more