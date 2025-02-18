After the success of 'Sajna Ve', Ravator collaborates with Vilen for the second song of his album 'Sajna- Raat Bhar'

MUMBAI: As the world indulges in roses and whispered promises, Raat Bhar, featuring the soulful voice of Vilen from renowned DJ and producer Ravator’s latest album Sajna, offers a melancholic refuge for those nursing a wounded heart. This track gives voice to the sleepless nights spent yearning for a love that remains just out of reach.

At the heart of this sonic journey, Raat Bhar stands as a raw and vulnerable confession of longing. Vilen’s evocative vocals, paired with the track’s immersive production, unravel the torment of unfulfilled love—where every passing hour feels like eternity, and the weight of memories lingers in the silence of the night.

“Raat Bhar” is the second release from Ravator’s album Sajna, which is a 12-track emotional odyssey, masterfully weaves through the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, and healing. Collaborating with some of the most compelling artists in the indie music space, Ravator crafts a soundscape that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever loved and lost.

"Sajna' is a deep dive into the emotions we all experience but rarely put into words. 'Raat Bhar' is one of those songs that captures the raw, restless feeling of missing someone so much that it keeps you awake at night. Vilen’s voice carries that pain effortlessly, making this track one of the most emotionally charged moments of the album” he adds

Vilen further shares, "Heartbreak is a strange thing-it’s loud in your mind but silent to the world. 'Raat Bhar' is for those who’ve felt that ache, who’ve spent their nights staring at the ceiling, hoping for a message that never comes. The song isn’t just about pain, but about the beauty of feeling deeply, no matter how much it hurts”