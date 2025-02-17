Swanand Kirkire enthralls at BRM 2025

MUMBAI: The penultimate day of BRM 2025 was a bustling time with the most footfall the Festival has seen in these past few weeks. Today, the Nineteenth Day of National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 showcased six theatre productions, one book launch, and one NSD students’ performances in Allied Events segment. In the student-led Advitiya segment, renowned Lyricist, Playback Singer and NSD alumnus Swanand Kirkire graced BRM 2025. The session was moderated by senior actor, teacher of theatre music, and NSD Alumnus Ajay Kumar.

Rang Mandal Natya Vibhag, Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya (Chhattisgarh) performed Chhattisgarhi language play ‘Bahadur Kalarin’, penned by Habib Tanvir. It is a gripping tale of power, morality, and a mother’s extreme decision. When Bahadur’s son, Chhachhan Chhad, crosses all limits of depravity, she orchestrates his downfall, ultimately sacrificing herself in a tragic act of justice. The play was directed by Yogendra Chaube, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Natak Kampani (Maharashtra) performed Hindi language play ‘Naribai’. In this solo act, renowned actress Sushmita Mukherjee narrates the journey of her childhood friend Sunaina, whose life takes a dramatic turn after meeting Naribai, a Bedhni prostitute from Bundelkhand. This 75-minute tri-lingual performance (Hindi, English, Bundelkhandi) sees Sushmita portraying 26 characters, weaving a powerful tale of fate, identity, and womanhood. The play was written and directed by Sushmita Mukherjee, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Shipabhoomi (Assam) performed ‘Adina-Soul of Last Word’, an Assamese language play. The play depicts the devastating impact of colonialism on indigenous tribes, leading to cultural erasure and displacement. Through music and movement, it highlights the struggle to preserve language and identity. The play was written by Sri Polash Loing, directed by Oasis Sougaijam, and showcased at NSD Open Air.

NSD Repertory Delhi performed ‘Adhe Adhure’ penned by Mohan Rakesh. This Hindi language play follows Savitri, a middle-aged woman seeking fulfillment beyond her troubled family, only to realize that all men are the same. Mohan Rakesh’s gripping portrayal makes her one of Hindi theatre’s first feminist icons, caught between resistance and fate. The Hindi language play was directed by Tripurari Sharma, and showcased at Kamani.

In an international offering, Aarohan Theatre Group from Nepal performed ‘Gachhami’. The play explores the life of Gautama Buddha and Yashodhara’s sacrifices through the journey of two college students researching his legacy. Blending narration and drama, it reflects on the ignorance surrounding Buddha’s story while drawing from various historical sources. This play was written by C.K. Lal and directed by Sunil Pokharel, and showcased at Abhimanch.

NSD Sikkim Centre performed ‘The Journey of Sorrow’. The Journey of Sorrow is a conceptual play on the tragic reality of farmer suicides in India, highlighting the endless cycle of debt and despair. Using a 'Psycho-Physical' performance style, it conveys deep psychological struggles through movement, rhythm, and minimal text. The play was written and directed by Joy Maisnam, and showcased at SNA’s Meghdoot.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an open interaction session with the directors, cast, and crew, about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director’.

In the Allied Events segment, two performances were commissioned in the spirit of inclusivity featuring disenfranchised communities. ‘Beyond the Rainbow’, directed by Yashraj Jadhav highlighted LGBTQIA+ artists, followed by ‘Parda’ directed by Aditi Arya, featuring women in sex work. Similarly, tomorrow’s play ‘Dharti ki Pukar’ directed by Yuddvir Bakolia features many senior citizen artists enrolled in NSD’s short course.

Another performance of the Allied Event segment was Anton Chekhov’s ‘Three Sisters’. The play was performed by NSD 3rd Year students, in collaboration with Russian House, New Delhi. The play was designed and directed by Mita Vasisht, theatre practitioner and film actor. It was based on the translation by Sabira Habib.

Advitiya - Day 19: Today’s guest for the talk show was the renowned lyricist, singer and actor, Swanand Kirkire, National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus. The event was hosted by another NSD alumnus Ajay Kumar, a theatre artist who teaches theatre music at NSD. The two engaged in an insightful and candid conversation.

In the literary segment, ‘Shruti’, book launch and discussion of ‘Rang Prasang, Issue 58’ was also organised. The issue has been edited by guest editor, Prayag Shukla, art and theatre critic, poet and artist. For the discussion with the editor, Ravindra Tripathy, a senior theatre critic, moderated the session.