Panther represents his roots loud & proud in his new latest single 'Uttar Pradesh'

MUMBAI: Anubhav Shukla aka Panther, the unstoppable force in the Indian hip hop industry, has dropped his latest track, Uttar Pradesh, and it’s already taking the scene by storm. This sonic gem pays homage to the cultural heartbeat of India’s heartland, blending electrifying beats with pure, unapologetic Hip Hop energy. With a sound that's both bold and authentic, Uttar Pradesh is a high-energy ride that captures the raw spirit of the region while delivering an irresistibly catchy vibe that’ll have you hooked from the first beat. Now exclusively signed with Sony Music, Panther cements his position as a trailblazer in the Indian hip-hop scene.
Panther is turning up the heat once more, solidifying his dominance in the Indian Hip-Hop scene with his razor-sharp bars and unstoppable flow. Uttar Pradesh is a high-energy track packed with infectious beats and seamless rap, all wrapped in the authentic vibe of his homeland. This song is a love letter to the heart and soul of Uttar Pradesh. The music video brings the state’s grandeur to life, from the towering Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to the soulful ghats of Varanasi. Every frame is a cinematic tribute to the rich culture, history, and pride of this legendary land. Get ready to dive into a journey that blends history, hip-hop, and unfiltered pride.
While sharing his inspiration behind ‘Uttar Pradesh’, Panther shares "It's a song that speaks to the raw energy, pride, and swagger of being from Uttar Pradesh. This track captures the attitude of its people, the confidence that flows through every street and every soul. It’s my way of honouring the spirit of Uttar Pradesh, and I hope everyone feels the power and passion behind it”
Dripping with Uttar Pradesh’s pride and raw desi swag, the song is a whole cultural movement. Rooted in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, the song flexes the confidence, grit, and street charisma of its people, all through the fire of Indian hip-hop. Get ready for a sonic anthem that roars louder than ever!
Listen to “Uttar Pradesh” here:
MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Lread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: The Indian rap and hip-hop scene is witnessing remarkable growth, with emerging and underground artists showcasing their talent to a broader...read more
MUMBAI: The penultimate day of BRM 2025 was a bustling time with the most footfall the Festival has seen in these past few weeks. Today, the...read more
MUMBAI: As we gaze upon the remarkable journey of Nita Ambani, the renowned philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation we are met with a...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is over! B Praak’s Mahakaal, one of the most powerful and visually stunning devotional songs ever created, is finally here....read more
MUMBAI: Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 is set to take listeners on an electrifying journey through India’s rich and diverse soundscape, bringing...read more