News |  17 Feb 2025 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

Panther represents his roots loud & proud in his new latest single 'Uttar Pradesh'

MUMBAI: Anubhav Shukla aka Panther, the unstoppable force in the Indian hip hop industry, has dropped his latest track, Uttar Pradesh, and it’s already taking the scene by storm. This sonic gem pays homage to the cultural heartbeat of India’s heartland, blending electrifying beats with pure, unapologetic Hip Hop energy. With a sound that's both bold and authentic, Uttar Pradesh is a high-energy ride that captures the raw spirit of the region while delivering an irresistibly catchy vibe that’ll have you hooked from the first beat. Now exclusively signed with Sony Music, Panther cements his position as a trailblazer in the Indian hip-hop scene.

Panther is turning up the heat once more, solidifying his dominance in the Indian Hip-Hop scene with his razor-sharp bars and unstoppable flow. Uttar Pradesh is a high-energy track packed with infectious beats and seamless rap, all wrapped in the authentic vibe of his homeland. This song is a love letter to the heart and soul of Uttar Pradesh. The music video brings the state’s grandeur to life, from the towering Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to the soulful ghats of Varanasi. Every frame is a cinematic tribute to the rich culture, history, and pride of this legendary land. Get ready to dive into a journey that blends history, hip-hop, and unfiltered pride.

While sharing his inspiration behind ‘Uttar Pradesh’, Panther shares "It's a song that speaks to the raw energy, pride, and swagger of being from Uttar Pradesh. This track captures the attitude of its people, the confidence that flows through every street and every soul. It’s my way of honouring the spirit of Uttar Pradesh, and I hope everyone feels the power and passion behind it”

Dripping with Uttar Pradesh’s pride and raw desi swag, the song is a whole cultural movement. Rooted in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, the song flexes the confidence, grit, and street charisma of its people, all through the fire of Indian hip-hop. Get ready for a sonic anthem that roars louder than ever!

Listen to “Uttar Pradesh” here:

