News |  17 Feb 2025 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Naezy unleashes raw energy with 'Bhamai', featuring Sana Makbul, now streaming on T-Series!

MUMBAI: From the streets to the spotlight, Naezy’s journey has never been just about the come-up-it’s about the scars, struggles, and stories that shaped him. Featuring Sana Makbul, directed by Manil Kandwal, with music and lyrics by Naezy, it’s more than just a track-it’s a part of him. But Bhamai is also something more. It’s a dedication to Sana Makbul and the friendship that grew between them during Bigg Boss OTT 3. This one hits where it hurts, where it heals, and where it never really fades.

Naezy reflects, "There were nights I wondered if time would ever change. The feeling is still the same, only the times have changed. Bhamai is about that phase in my life when I had nothing but dreams and emotions, and love felt like a distant reality. I poured that rawness into this song—everything I felt, everything I couldn’t say back then. Some moments never leave you, and this track carries that weight."

The collaboration with Sana Makbul goes beyond the music video—it’s built on a bond that formed during Bigg Boss OTT 3. From sharing struggles inside the house to bringing that connection into Bhamai, this project felt natural. "Bhamai is more than just a song, it's a reflection of the bond Naezy and I shared in the Bigg Boss house. The love our friendship received from the audience makes this even more special. This one’s for them!” – Sana Makbul

With Fateh, Naezy is not just telling his story-he’s bringing his past, present, and future together in a way only he can. Bhamai is a reminder of where he’s been, what he’s felt, and how some things never truly fade.

