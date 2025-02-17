Naezy unleashes raw energy with 'Bhamai', featuring Sana Makbul, now streaming on T-Series!

MUMBAI: From the streets to the spotlight, Naezy’s journey has never been just about the come-up-it’s about the scars, struggles, and stories that shaped him. Featuring Sana Makbul, directed by Manil Kandwal, with music and lyrics by Naezy, it’s more than just a track-it’s a part of him. But Bhamai is also something more. It’s a dedication to Sana Makbul and the friendship that grew between them during Bigg Boss OTT 3. This one hits where it hurts, where it heals, and where it never really fades.
Naezy reflects, "There were nights I wondered if time would ever change. The feeling is still the same, only the times have changed. Bhamai is about that phase in my life when I had nothing but dreams and emotions, and love felt like a distant reality. I poured that rawness into this song—everything I felt, everything I couldn’t say back then. Some moments never leave you, and this track carries that weight."
The collaboration with Sana Makbul goes beyond the music video—it’s built on a bond that formed during Bigg Boss OTT 3. From sharing struggles inside the house to bringing that connection into Bhamai, this project felt natural. "Bhamai is more than just a song, it's a reflection of the bond Naezy and I shared in the Bigg Boss house. The love our friendship received from the audience makes this even more special. This one’s for them!” – Sana Makbul
With Fateh, Naezy is not just telling his story-he’s bringing his past, present, and future together in a way only he can. Bhamai is a reminder of where he’s been, what he’s felt, and how some things never truly fade.
MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Lread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: The Indian rap and hip-hop scene is witnessing remarkable growth, with emerging and underground artists showcasing their talent to a broader...read more
MUMBAI: The penultimate day of BRM 2025 was a bustling time with the most footfall the Festival has seen in these past few weeks. Today, the...read more
MUMBAI: As we gaze upon the remarkable journey of Nita Ambani, the renowned philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation we are met with a...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is over! B Praak’s Mahakaal, one of the most powerful and visually stunning devotional songs ever created, is finally here....read more
MUMBAI: Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 is set to take listeners on an electrifying journey through India’s rich and diverse soundscape, bringing...read more