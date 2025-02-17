RadioandMusic
News |  17 Feb 2025 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to feel the pangs of love with 'Galatfehmi' from Nadaaniyan'

MUMBAI: After the overwhelming response to the first romantic track Ishq Mein from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan the makers released the second track Galatfehmi, that deep dives into the complexities of love. Featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this soulful rendition flows straight from the heart. It lingers, it soothes, and it makes you relive the moments of love lost in misunderstandings. Nadaaniyan directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film has already set the internet ablaze with curiosity about the film.

Composed by the industry maestros Sachin-Jigar, penned by the lyrical genius Amitabh Bhattacharya, and backed by the soulful intensity of Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi, the track weaves together emotions that are both deeply personal and universally felt. ‘Galatfehmi’ captures the space in between, where unspoken words and unrealized emotions live. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood’s freshest on-screen pair, bring an effortless honesty to this song, making you feel every beat, every glance, and every unsaid word between them. Their chemistry in Nadaaniyan has already sparked intrigue, and ‘Galatfehmi’ only adds to the anticipation.

Talking about the song, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared, “There’s something about Galatfehmi that stays with you. It’s raw, real, and reflects the heartbreak we all experience. I’m excited to see how the audience connects with it. It’s a side of love and loss that’s both timeless and relatable.”

Adding her take, gorgeous Khushi Kapoor said, “‘Galatfehmi’ hit me personally and is one of my favourite tracks from the Nadaaniyan album. I believe the audience will find a piece of themselves in Galatfehmi, and I’m excited for people to experience it.”

The legendary musical duo Sachin-Jigar shared, “We’re grateful for all the love for Ishq Mein, and after the soaked love track, Galatfehmi is meant to be felt, where raw emotions pour into every note. We wanted to create a track that pulls you in, that makes you sit with your emotions a little longer. I hope they connect with it as much as we did while creating it.”

“Recording this song was a journey in itself. ‘Galatfehmi’ is kind of a song that sneaks up on you, that makes you think about all the ‘what ifs’ in life. The beautiful words by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composition by Sachin-Jigar and singing along with the talented Madhubanti was an experience. and I hope listeners feel the same connection we felt and I’m excited for it to become a part of their story”, added singer Tushar Joshi.

As 'Nadaaniyan' gears up to bring a fresh and modern take on love, Galatfehmi stands as a powerful track in its story. With this track, the journey gets even more immersive, reminding us all why music has the power to say what words sometimes can’t. It’s a track that takes you through the silent storms of the heart, unraveling emotions you didn’t know you had. Set to a backdrop of stunning visuals and unforgettable music, Nadaaniyan is ready to redefine what cinematic storytelling looks like in 2025. Brace yourself for a song that won’t just play in your ears, but will settle in your soul.

Khushi Kapoor Nadaaniyan Amitabh Bhattacharya
