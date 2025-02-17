Coke Studio Bharat unveils 'The List' of a power-packed artist lineup for the upcoming Season 3!

MUMBAI: Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 is set to take listeners on an electrifying journey through India’s rich and diverse soundscape, bringing together a powerhouse lineup of artists who redefine contemporary music while staying rooted in tradition.

From the soul-stirring folk of Aditya Gadhvi to the indie charm of Anuv Jain, the heartfelt melodies of Vishal Mishra, the versatile brilliance of Shalmali Kholgade, and many more this season is a melting pot of cultures, languages, and genres, pushing the boundaries of contemporary Indian music.

The Season 3 lineup includes:

* Vishal Mishra

* Anuv Jain

* Shalmali Kholgade

* Aditya Gadhvi

* Jassa Dhillon

* thiarajatxtt

* Shankuraj Konwar

* Malini Awasthi

* Prateeksha Srivastava

* Dhanda Nyoliwala

* Xvir

* Gulab Sidhu

* Raaginder

* Madhubanti Bagchi

* Siddharth Bhavsar

* Santhosh Narayanan

* Jayamoorthy

* Dabzee

* Ofro

* Indian Choral Ensemble

* SVDP

This season’s revelation was anything but ordinary. It all started with a mystery that took over the internet—simply called "THE LIST." With no explanation, no context, and just two words, the internet erupted with speculation. Was it a secret club? A revolutionary movement? A playlist? A shopping list? Brands, fans, and creators alike jumped into the guessing game, fueling intrigue across social media. From cryptic conversations to wild theories, ‘THE LIST’ became a viral sensation, keeping audiences hooked until the final reveal of the artist lineup for Coke Studio Bharat Season 3.

With this bold, unconventional campaign, Coke Studio Bharat once again proved its ability to not just create music but also ignite cultural conversations.

Get ready for a season filled with fresh sounds, diverse collaborations, and music that unites. The journey of Coke Studio Bharat 3 begins now!