News |  17 Feb 2025 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

B Praak unleashes power of Lord Shiva with ‘Mahakaal'

MUMBAI: The wait is over! B Praak’s Mahakaal, one of the most powerful and visually stunning devotional songs ever created, is finally here. Released under Kripa Records, the new label founded by B Praak and Jaani, Mahakaal is more than just a song-it’s an electrifying experience that captures the divine energy of Lord Shiva like never before.

With high-end VFX, cinematic grandeur, and soul-stirring intensity, Mahakaal takes devotional music to an unprecedented level. This is a thunderbolt of a song, pulsating with power, emotion, and devotion, and it promises to leave listeners with goosebumps and an awakened sense of faith.

B Praak on Mahakaal:

“Music has always had the power to touch hearts, but this time, it’s something far greater. This is not just about melody or lyrics—it’s about channeling divine energy and surrendering to something beyond us. Every note, every beat, and every visual in this song carries the weight of devotion and the power of faith. We wanted to create something that isn’t just heard but is deeply felt—a song that resonates in the soul and ignites a connection with Lord Shiva himself.”

“For the one who has given us everything, no tribute will ever be enough. But this is our offering, our way of expressing gratitude through music. The energy, emotions, and scale of Mahakaal are beyond anything I’ve ever worked on. It’s more than just a song—it’s an experience, a movement, a force that will awaken something profound in those who listen. I truly believe this is the beginning of something much bigger—a revolution in devotional music.”

Jaani on Mahakaal:

“This song comes straight from the heart, and it’s not every day you get to create something that carries this kind of power and emotion. Every line in Mahakaal comes from a place of deep faith, and I feel truly grateful to be able to do this. The process of bringing this song to life was incredibly fulfilling. We poured our hearts into this, and I just hope the audience feels the same energy, devotion, and connection to Shivji that we did while making it.”

Experience Mahakaal Now, listen here:

Step into a divine musical storm. Feel the power, devotion, and energy of Lord Shiva like never before. Mahakaal is OUT NOW-stream it on all platforms.

B Praak’s Unstoppable Streak in 2025

Mahakaal follows the success of 'Maaye', the heartfelt track from Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, and Kripa Records’ debut release, Mere Ramji, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Known for his emotionally charged hits like Teri Mitti, Filhall, Mann Bharya, and Ranjha, B Praak is once again redefining music—this time by bringing devotion to a cinematic scale.

Tags
B Praak Mahakaal Maaye Akshay Kumar music Songs
