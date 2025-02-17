Audible announces the launch of Ankur Warikoo’s 'Build an Epic Career’

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of ‘Build an Epic Career,’ the latest audiobook by bestselling author, entrepreneur, and content creator Ankur Warikoo. Following the success of bestsellers like ‘Do Epic Shit,’ ‘Get Epic Shit Done,’ and ‘Make Epic Money,’ the author now turns his focus to helping young professionals navigate their professional journeys with confidence and clarity.

In today's rapidly changing job landscape, conventional career advice can sometimes fall short. With this audiobook, Ankur Warikoo offers a fresh perspective on achieving success—one that prioritizes financial growth, fulfilment, and purpose. Written with Gen Z and Millennials in mind, Build an Epic Career is a guide to taking charge of one’s professional journey. His latest audiobook tackles career dilemmas with a central question: “What will make YOU build a truly EPIC career?” offering practical advice to help listeners carve their path to success.

Ankur Warikoo is a renowned entrepreneur, bestselling author, and popular content creator known for his take on entrepreneurship, career growth, and financial independence. Through his books, audiobooks, and videos, he has influenced millions with his actionable tips and advice. His ability to break down complex ideas into simple, actionable steps has made him a favourite among young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the launch of the audiobook, author Ankur Warikoo said, “Making a career decision is one of the most important milestones in life, and the right guidance can make a huge difference. I’ve often heard from people how difficult it can be to figure out what they want to pursue professionally. That’s what inspired me to create ‘Build an Epic Career’ on Audible -a guide that will help young professionals make informed career decisions without feeling overwhelmed by jargon. What I love about audiobooks is that I can directly connect with my audience because I have narrated it. I hope that listeners find it actionable and inspiring and utilise it effectively to create a fulfilling and EPIC career."

Self-development has always been one of the most favourite genres among Indian audiences, consistently ranking as a top category on the service. Audible’s 2024 year-end wrap reaffirmed this trend, revealing the strong and sustained interest in personal growth content. Recognising this, Audible continues to expand its diverse and extensive catalogue of self-development content, making expert guidance more accessible to listeners across India.