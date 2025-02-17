Ashish Chhabra: Blending timeless melodies with modern vibes

MUMBAI: For Ashish Chhabra, music isn’t just an art, it’s an ever-evolving journey. From independent tracks to Bollywood compositions, his ability to merge folk influences with contemporary sounds has made him a standout name in the industry. But his latest project, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, has been nothing short of a dream come true.

A Surreal Collaboration with A.R. Rahman

Few experiences can match the thrill of seeing your name alongside A.R. Rahman’s. For Ashish, composing and singing for Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story wasn’t just another milestone—it was a defining moment.

“Composing and singing for Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story has been an incredible experience, but what truly makes it surreal is sharing credits with A.R. Rahman. It’s beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Seeing my name alongside his feels like winning a Grammy in itself,” he shares.

While working on the project, Ashish found himself completely immersed in the music. “The process is so consuming that, in the moment, there’s little space for anything else. But looking back, the honor of being credited alongside Rahman Sir is something I will cherish forever.”

The Making of Hoor & Tappe

Ashish’s latest songs, Hoor and Tappe, have struck a chord with audiences for their distinct yet equally captivating musical identities. But behind the melodies lie two unique creative journeys.

“Hoor” had a very clear direction from the start. We knew this song belonged to Kanika Kapoor—her voice was the perfect fit. The film’s brief was precise, which made the composition process smooth. There were no iterations, no rejections. I still remember my lyricist calling me at 2:30 AM, saying he had cracked a key line. The original lyrics evolved into ‘London ichh India da Kohinoor kehnde ne,’ and from that moment, we knew we had something special. The rap in the song follows a conventional structure but with an unconventional flow, making it stand apart from typical rap-heavy tracks.”

Meanwhile, Tappe was born from Ashish’s deep love for folk music. “I’ve always believed that folk, with its rich diversity across India’s many regions and languages, holds immense potential for reinvention. I make it a point to integrate folk elements into my music, and Tappe was no exception. We took a traditional sound and gave it a fresh, Gen Z twist.”

The creative process was anything but static. With director Kunal Kohli on set, the song was being refined in real time. “The lyrics had to feel natural—almost like an organic conversation rather than something scripted. Kahaanikaar did a brilliant job capturing that essence. Singing in a conversational flow is challenging, but once we cracked it, the result was incredibly rewarding.”

Finding Harmony Between the Old and the New

Ashish’s ability to blend contemporary trends with timeless melodies comes from a deep-rooted love for music across generations.

“Listening is just as important as creating. Some artists prefer to have a signature sound, but I let the project’s canvas guide me. My compositions are shaped by the emotions and themes of each piece.”

Drawing inspiration from legendary voices like Rafi Saab, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kishore Da, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh, Ashish also explores new-age indie artists and underground European music. “This broad musical exposure naturally shapes my ability to create songs that feel both contemporary and rooted in tradition.”

The Ever-Changing Bollywood Soundscape

The Bollywood music industry is constantly evolving, but Ashish doesn’t believe in chasing trends.

“Rather than overanalyzing what’s popular, I believe true growth comes from being fully immersed in the creative process. Whether you’re a musician, an artist, or a businessperson, staying deeply engaged in your craft keeps you ahead of the curve. Trends will always come and go, but great music is timeless.”

For Ashish, authenticity is the key to longevity. “Melodies never lose their essence; they simply take on new forms through modern production. Classic songs are continually reimagined in fresh ways, proving that authenticity always endures.”

What’s Next?

Juggling independent music and film compositions, Ashish is constantly exploring new creative avenues.

“Independent music and film compositions exist in two completely different creative spaces. With independent music, there are no visuals, no set narratives—we have complete freedom. Sometimes, the lyrics take the lead; other times, the melody comes first. My team and I are dedicated to regularly releasing new tracks while staying attuned to trends and audience preferences.”

However, Bollywood music holds a special place in his heart. “Film compositions are deeply rooted in storytelling. Given a story, visuals, and a clear brief, my role is to craft a song that seamlessly fits into that world. It’s structured yet deeply immersive, and I love both worlds equally.”

With new projects on the horizon, Ashish Chhabra continues to shape the sound of today while honoring the melodies of the past. And if his journey so far is any indication, his best is yet to come.