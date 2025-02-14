RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2025 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani suffers accident, Vishal-Sheykhar concert postponed; Shares cryptic post on music industry

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, of the renowned Vishal-Sheykhar duo, recently met with an accident and is currently undergoing treatment. Due to the unfortunate incident, the duo has postponed their much-anticipated Urbane Shows Music Concert, which was originally scheduled for March 2, 2025.
 
The announcement was made by the magazine behind the event, stating:
 
“Vishal and Sheykhar Music Concert Postponed. We regret to inform you that the much-awaited concert featuring the iconic duo has been postponed due to an unfortunate accident involving Vishal Dadlani, who is currently undergoing treatment. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The concert will be rescheduled, and we’ll share the new date very soon.”
 
 
While details about the accident and his treatment remain undisclosed, Vishal reassured fans that it was a minor incident.
 
Meanwhile, the singer-composer recently made headlines for a cryptic post critiquing the music industry. Without naming anyone, he wrote:
 
“I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as ‘the scene.’”
 
Though he later deleted the post, fans speculated that it was directed at Jasleen Royal, who recently opened for Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
