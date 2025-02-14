Vishal Dadlani suffers accident, Vishal-Sheykhar concert postponed; Shares cryptic post on music industry

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding anthem, “Milan,” is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. In anticipation, the official poster...read more
MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether...read more
Anime Times Company, formed by 13 content rights holders, including leading Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha,...read more
MUMBAI: In a grand and one of its kind musical celebration, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman took center stage, in unveiling the highly...read more
MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s...read more