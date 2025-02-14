RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2025 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Play OTT Celebrates Purana Pyaar this V-Day!

MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether it's the stolen glances of black-and-white romances, the grand musical declarations of the '70s, or the intense emotions of the '90s, and early 2000, Hindi cinema has immortalized love in its purest form.

Ultra Play OTT brings you the ultimate Bollywood experience, where Har Pal Filmy means reliving timeless love stories, iconic dialogues, and unforgettable melodies. With a curated collection of classics, digitally remastered gems, and hidden treasures, Ultra Play is your destination to celebrate loveold, new, and everything in between.

This Valentine's Day, Ultra Play, India's first Hindi-exclusive OTT platform from the stable of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group gives love an unexpected, filmy twist with its latest TVC. The campaign, staying true to the brand's tagline "Har Pal Filmy", blends humour, nostalgia, and Bollywood magic to showcase how love stories are forever-even in the most unusual circumstances. Ultra Media & Entertainment Group is India's leading content powerhouse, specializing in film production, distribution, content restoration, and OTT services. Through its D2C regional OTT platforms like Ultra Play (Hindi content), Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi regional OTT), and Ultra Gaane (audio, and video music streaming), Ultra Media is committed to preserving India's cinematic heritage while delivering compelling stories to audiences worldwide.

The TVC is set at a traditional mourning ceremony where friends and family have gathered to pay their respects to the late Auntyji. As condolences pour in, an unsuspecting guest starts reminiscing about her life. But what begins as a heartfelt tribute quickly takes a hilarious turn when he unknowingly starts revealing an old love story between Auntyji and his Papaji, who was fondly called as 'Bobby' by her. With every sentence, he unintentionally drops Bollywood movie titles like Rangeela, Amar Prem, Taal, Karz, Dillagi, Shola aur Shabnam, Yaadein, Judaai, Deewar, Border and more-turning the solemn gathering into an awkward yet laugh-out-loud moment.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group & Ultra Play OTT, shared, "Bollywood has given us countless iconic love stories, and through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate romance in a truly 'Ultra Play' style-unexpected, filmy, and entertaining. Our platform is a tribute to Hindi cinema, bringing timeless classics and hidden gems to audiences who love the magic of storytelling. This Valentine's Day, we remind everyone that love is unpredictable, just like our favourite movies."

Ultra Play has a curated collection of over 2,000 movies spanning from the 1950s till date. The platform features movies from filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Shakti Samanta, Subhash Ghai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra & many more. As a Hindi-exclusive OTT platform, Ultra Play focusses solely on Hindi content.

Brinda Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, added, "Our 'Har Pal Filmy' campaign is about finding cinematic moments in everyday life. This TVC takes a light-hearted approach to romance, proving that love stories never really diethey just become legendary. Ultra Play is all about celebrating Hindi cinema, and with this campaign, we continue to make classic Bollywood feel fresh, relatable, and fun". Conceptualized in-house, this TVC is a focal point of the platform's marketing efforts, ensuring that the platform resonates with audiences across all age groups. This 360-degree campaign will be amplified across Print, TV, OOH and social media platforms.

Pioneering the future of entertainment Ultra Media & Entertainment Group since 1982 has always been ahead of the curve since its inception. From VHS to VCDs and DVDs, the company pioneered DVD technology in India and later expanded its digital footprint with 84 YouTube channels, catering to diverse audiences across the globe with a 40+ million subscriber base. Building on its legacy, Ultra launched three exclusive OTT platforms Ultra Jhakaas, Ultra Play & Ultra Gaane this FY24 and is now gearing up to introduce FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels in FY25-26, offering affordable, ad-supported content tailored to evolving viewer preferences.

Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group shares, " The OTT industry is evolving beyond varietyviewers now seek culturally resonant, nostalgic, and personalized content. The rise of hyper-niche platforms, AI-driven curation, and ad-supported models reflects this shift. At Ultra Play, we're embracing this by offering a Hindi-exclusive experience that celebrates Bollywood's storytelling legacy. From remastered classics to AI-powered recommendations, we're redefining nostalgia for new-age audiences while exploring FAST channels for accessible, high-quality entertainment. This Valentine's Day, our latest TVC adds a quirky, filmy twist to love and nostalgia, staying true to our brand's essence. We're not just streaming movies; we're keeping Bollywood's cinematic heritage alive for generations to come"

With the launch of Ultra Play and its suite of OTT platforms, Ultra is deepening its global reach as Indian content gains increasing popularity across South Asian countries, Middle-East, UK, USA, and Africa. The company's commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment remains stronger than ever.

With a library of over 2,000 Hindi films, from golden-era classics to contemporary hits and digitally remastered gems, Ultra Play is the go-to destination for Bollywood lovers. Available at just 199 per year in India, the platform offers an unmatched collection of films that define generations

This Valentine's Day, Ultra Play reminds us that loveand Bollywoodalways find a way to surprise us!

Tags
Ultra Play music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Feb 2025

Abdul Shaikh's soulful track 'Berang' from the film 'Tumko Meri Kasam' captivates hearts with it's melodic charm

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Bollywood film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt, is set to hit theatres on March 21st, 2025.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2025

Vishal Dadlani suffers accident, Vishal-Sheykhar concert postponed; Shares cryptic post on music industry

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, of the renowned Vishal-Sheykhar duo, recently met with an accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2025

AR Rahman’s musical debut in Saudi and more: Explore everything unforgettable at Riyadh Season

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! Since October 2024, Riyadh Season has showcased the finest artists, fashion, food and entertainment Saudi has to offer. At its twilight, this will be your last chance to enjoy the festivities of Riyadh.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2025

EDC Las Vegas 2025 drops massive 250 plus artist lineup for it's 29th edition this May

MUMBAI: Insomniac, the world’s leading music festival and live events experience creator, isexcited to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2025.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2025

A celebration of romance in all Its forms: Audible's Valentine's Day romance roundup with five audiobooks

MUMBAI: Just as love languages vary from person to person, so do tastes in romance—some prefer the charm of modern love stories, others are drawn to old-school tales of passion, while some enjoy a sprinkle of horror or a dose of humour to spice things up.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Milan' poster unveiled ahead of Valentine’s day release

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding anthem, “Milan,” is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. In anticipation, the official poster...read more

2
Ultra Play OTT Celebrates Purana Pyaar this V-Day!

MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether...read more

3
Attack on Titan Expands Regional Language Dub Offerings in India – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada Dub Launching in February

Anime Times Company, formed by 13 content rights holders, including leading Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha,...read more

4
AR Rahman stuns audiences with high-energy live performance at 'Chhaava' album launch

MUMBAI: In a grand and one of its kind musical celebration, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman took center stage, in unveiling the highly...read more

5
Mizo singer Feli Fanai passes away at 33, music industry mourns

MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games