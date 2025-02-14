Ultra Play OTT Celebrates Purana Pyaar this V-Day!

MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether it's the stolen glances of black-and-white romances, the grand musical declarations of the '70s, or the intense emotions of the '90s, and early 2000, Hindi cinema has immortalized love in its purest form.

Ultra Play OTT brings you the ultimate Bollywood experience, where Har Pal Filmy means reliving timeless love stories, iconic dialogues, and unforgettable melodies. With a curated collection of classics, digitally remastered gems, and hidden treasures, Ultra Play is your destination to celebrate loveold, new, and everything in between.

This Valentine's Day, Ultra Play, India's first Hindi-exclusive OTT platform from the stable of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group gives love an unexpected, filmy twist with its latest TVC. The campaign, staying true to the brand's tagline "Har Pal Filmy", blends humour, nostalgia, and Bollywood magic to showcase how love stories are forever-even in the most unusual circumstances. Ultra Media & Entertainment Group is India's leading content powerhouse, specializing in film production, distribution, content restoration, and OTT services. Through its D2C regional OTT platforms like Ultra Play (Hindi content), Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi regional OTT), and Ultra Gaane (audio, and video music streaming), Ultra Media is committed to preserving India's cinematic heritage while delivering compelling stories to audiences worldwide.

The TVC is set at a traditional mourning ceremony where friends and family have gathered to pay their respects to the late Auntyji. As condolences pour in, an unsuspecting guest starts reminiscing about her life. But what begins as a heartfelt tribute quickly takes a hilarious turn when he unknowingly starts revealing an old love story between Auntyji and his Papaji, who was fondly called as 'Bobby' by her. With every sentence, he unintentionally drops Bollywood movie titles like Rangeela, Amar Prem, Taal, Karz, Dillagi, Shola aur Shabnam, Yaadein, Judaai, Deewar, Border and more-turning the solemn gathering into an awkward yet laugh-out-loud moment.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group & Ultra Play OTT, shared, "Bollywood has given us countless iconic love stories, and through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate romance in a truly 'Ultra Play' style-unexpected, filmy, and entertaining. Our platform is a tribute to Hindi cinema, bringing timeless classics and hidden gems to audiences who love the magic of storytelling. This Valentine's Day, we remind everyone that love is unpredictable, just like our favourite movies."

Ultra Play has a curated collection of over 2,000 movies spanning from the 1950s till date. The platform features movies from filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Shakti Samanta, Subhash Ghai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra & many more. As a Hindi-exclusive OTT platform, Ultra Play focusses solely on Hindi content.

Brinda Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, added, "Our 'Har Pal Filmy' campaign is about finding cinematic moments in everyday life. This TVC takes a light-hearted approach to romance, proving that love stories never really diethey just become legendary. Ultra Play is all about celebrating Hindi cinema, and with this campaign, we continue to make classic Bollywood feel fresh, relatable, and fun". Conceptualized in-house, this TVC is a focal point of the platform's marketing efforts, ensuring that the platform resonates with audiences across all age groups. This 360-degree campaign will be amplified across Print, TV, OOH and social media platforms.

Pioneering the future of entertainment Ultra Media & Entertainment Group since 1982 has always been ahead of the curve since its inception. From VHS to VCDs and DVDs, the company pioneered DVD technology in India and later expanded its digital footprint with 84 YouTube channels, catering to diverse audiences across the globe with a 40+ million subscriber base. Building on its legacy, Ultra launched three exclusive OTT platforms Ultra Jhakaas, Ultra Play & Ultra Gaane this FY24 and is now gearing up to introduce FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels in FY25-26, offering affordable, ad-supported content tailored to evolving viewer preferences.

Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group shares, " The OTT industry is evolving beyond varietyviewers now seek culturally resonant, nostalgic, and personalized content. The rise of hyper-niche platforms, AI-driven curation, and ad-supported models reflects this shift. At Ultra Play, we're embracing this by offering a Hindi-exclusive experience that celebrates Bollywood's storytelling legacy. From remastered classics to AI-powered recommendations, we're redefining nostalgia for new-age audiences while exploring FAST channels for accessible, high-quality entertainment. This Valentine's Day, our latest TVC adds a quirky, filmy twist to love and nostalgia, staying true to our brand's essence. We're not just streaming movies; we're keeping Bollywood's cinematic heritage alive for generations to come"

With the launch of Ultra Play and its suite of OTT platforms, Ultra is deepening its global reach as Indian content gains increasing popularity across South Asian countries, Middle-East, UK, USA, and Africa. The company's commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment remains stronger than ever.

With a library of over 2,000 Hindi films, from golden-era classics to contemporary hits and digitally remastered gems, Ultra Play is the go-to destination for Bollywood lovers. Available at just 199 per year in India, the platform offers an unmatched collection of films that define generations

This Valentine's Day, Ultra Play reminds us that loveand Bollywoodalways find a way to surprise us!