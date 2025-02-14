From Raanjhanaa to Tere Ishk Mein: A sacred tradition continues for Aanand L Rai

MUMBAI: Aanand L Rai just experienced a full-circle moment at the Maha Kumbh, making his way to Prayagraj for a sacred dip in the Ganga—seeking blessings for his next big love saga, Tere Ishk Mein. But this wasn’t just tradition—it carried a deep personal and cinematic significance for the filmmaker. Twelve years ago, during the previous Maha Kumbh, Rai had undertaken a similar spiritual journey. At the time, he had visited Varanasi to seek blessings of the holy Ganga for Raanjhanaa, which was set and shot in the sacred city. What followed was cinematic history. Raanjhanaa wasn’t just a film—it was a phenomenon. The film’s cult status today is a testament to its lasting impact. It redefined love on screen, turned Dhanush—a celebrated star from the South—into a household name in Hindi cinema, and cemented Rai’s reputation as one of the most soulful storytellers of our time. Now, with Tere Ishk Mein, history seems to be repeating itself. Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman are reuniting once again, ready to create something extraordinary. The recently released teasers, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, have set hearts racing, promising a love story as intense as it is unforgettable. As Rai embarks on this spiritual journey once again, the stakes are high, and so is the promise. If the past is an indication, Tere Ishk Mein promises another timeless cinematic experience, weaving love, passion, and Rai’s signature emotional depth.
