RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2025 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

From Raanjhanaa to Tere Ishk Mein: A sacred tradition continues for Aanand L Rai

MUMBAI: Aanand L Rai just experienced a full-circle moment at the Maha Kumbh, making his way to Prayagraj for a sacred dip in the Ganga—seeking blessings for his next big love saga, Tere Ishk Mein. But this wasn’t just tradition—it carried a deep personal and cinematic significance for the filmmaker. Twelve years ago, during the previous Maha Kumbh, Rai had undertaken a similar spiritual journey. At the time, he had visited Varanasi to seek blessings of the holy Ganga for Raanjhanaa, which was set and shot in the sacred city. What followed was cinematic history. Raanjhanaa wasn’t just a film—it was a phenomenon. The film’s cult status today is a testament to its lasting impact. It redefined love on screen, turned Dhanush—a celebrated star from the South—into a household name in Hindi cinema, and cemented Rai’s reputation as one of the most soulful storytellers of our time. Now, with Tere Ishk Mein, history seems to be repeating itself. Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman are reuniting once again, ready to create something extraordinary. The recently released teasers, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, have set hearts racing, promising a love story as intense as it is unforgettable. As Rai embarks on this spiritual journey once again, the stakes are high, and so is the promise. If the past is an indication, Tere Ishk Mein promises another timeless cinematic experience, weaving love, passion, and Rai’s signature emotional depth.

Tags
Raanjhanaa Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Aanand L Rai
Related news
 | 16 Jan 2025

Eveready lighting illuminates the spiritual journey of devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

MUMBAI: In an endeavor to illuminate the spiritual experience for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Eveready Lighting, the fastest-growing business category of Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL), installed 13,000 cutting-edge LED lights, ensuring a vibrant, safe, and well-li

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

FICCI FRAMES 22: Leading filmmakers of the country come together to mentor and launch New Talent

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, will launch a unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI FRAMES today on the 28th of September in Mumbai. Joining them will be many esteemed Indian filmmakers.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2021

Singer Keerthi Sagathia's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' gets a thumbs up from the audience

MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has gained a lot of popularity within few days of its release.

read more
 | 01 Feb 2021

Bollywood singer Keerthi Sagathia drops his new single 'Valam Kis Des Gayo'

MUMBAI: Bollywood Singer Keerthi Sagathia, along with his team are excited to release their new music video ‘Valam Kis Des Gayo’. The song describes the journey of 'WAITING' in a relationship.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2021

Keerthi Sagathia says lockdown helped him connect with his music

MUMBAI: Singer Keerthi Sagathia has released his new track, and looking back at working amid lockdown for most of the past year, he says the situation helped him connect with his music in a better way, in the process helping him come up with tracks in a lesser amount of time.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Milan' poster unveiled ahead of Valentine’s day release

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding anthem, “Milan,” is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. In anticipation, the official poster...read more

2
Ultra Play OTT Celebrates Purana Pyaar this V-Day!

MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether...read more

3
Attack on Titan Expands Regional Language Dub Offerings in India – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada Dub Launching in February

Anime Times Company, formed by 13 content rights holders, including leading Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha,...read more

4
AR Rahman stuns audiences with high-energy live performance at 'Chhaava' album launch

MUMBAI: In a grand and one of its kind musical celebration, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman took center stage, in unveiling the highly...read more

5
Mizo singer Feli Fanai passes away at 33, music industry mourns

MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games