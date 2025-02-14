Mizo singer Feli Fanai passes away at 33, music industry mourns

MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s Ebenezer Medical Centre at 2:15 AM on Wednesday. She was 33.
Fanai had been battling a prolonged illness and spent much of her hospitalization in intensive care. News of her death has sent shockwaves across Mizoram and beyond, with fans, fellow artists, and public figures expressing their grief on social media.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram, writing:
“As Mizos across the world mourn the untimely death of Feli Fanai, I too deeply grieve her passing. Her invaluable contributions to the Mizo music industry, her melodious voice, and her mesmerizing stage presence will forever be etched in our hearts. Whenever we speak of Mizo female singers, her name will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace, and may God comfort her bereaved family.”
Following her passing, Feli’s body was taken to her hometown Champhai, near the Myanmar border, where her final rites will be performed on Thursday.
More than just a singer, Fanai was an icon who reshaped contemporary Mizo music with her distinct style and visually captivating music videos. A pioneer of neo-Mizo pop, she played a significant role in bringing modern aesthetics and fresh influences to the regional music scene.
Her journey in music began at a young age, marked by the release of her popular song “Min Hlan Leh La”, which set the foundation for a remarkable career that will be remembered for generations.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding anthem, “Milan,” is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. In anticipation, the official poster...read more
MUMBAI: There's something magical about Purana Pyaarthe kind of love that lingers across lifetimes, just like our favourite Bollywood films. Whether...read more
Anime Times Company, formed by 13 content rights holders, including leading Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha,...read more
MUMBAI: In a grand and one of its kind musical celebration, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman took center stage, in unveiling the highly...read more
MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s...read more