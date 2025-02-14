Mizo singer Feli Fanai passes away at 33, music industry mourns

MUMBAI: The Mizo music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of beloved singer Feli Fanai, who breathed her last at Aizawl’s Ebenezer Medical Centre at 2:15 AM on Wednesday. She was 33.

Fanai had been battling a prolonged illness and spent much of her hospitalization in intensive care. News of her death has sent shockwaves across Mizoram and beyond, with fans, fellow artists, and public figures expressing their grief on social media.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram, writing:

“As Mizos across the world mourn the untimely death of Feli Fanai, I too deeply grieve her passing. Her invaluable contributions to the Mizo music industry, her melodious voice, and her mesmerizing stage presence will forever be etched in our hearts. Whenever we speak of Mizo female singers, her name will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace, and may God comfort her bereaved family.”

Following her passing, Feli’s body was taken to her hometown Champhai, near the Myanmar border, where her final rites will be performed on Thursday.

More than just a singer, Fanai was an icon who reshaped contemporary Mizo music with her distinct style and visually captivating music videos. A pioneer of neo-Mizo pop, she played a significant role in bringing modern aesthetics and fresh influences to the regional music scene.

Her journey in music began at a young age, marked by the release of her popular song “Min Hlan Leh La”, which set the foundation for a remarkable career that will be remembered for generations.