EDC Las Vegas 2025 drops massive 250 plus artist lineup for it's 29th edition this May

MUMBAI: Insomniac, the world’s leading music festival and live events experience creator, isexcited to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2025. Returning to the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 16-18, the festival will once again bring together more than 525,000 attendees for three nights of unparalleled music, art, and celebration Under the Electric Sky. This year’s edition will feature an array of new additions and enhanced experiences, making EDC Las Vegas 2025 an unforgettable chapter in the festival’s history.

This year’s renowned Las Vegas festival will feature the most stages in its history. Across 16 dynamic stages, with nine full stage lineups being announced in the list below, Headliners will experience nonstop performances from the world’s leading dance music artists, creating a weekend filled with surprises and unforgettable moments.

This year’s lineup is packed with powerhouse performances and unexpected B2Bs across all stages. kineticFIELD brings high-energy sets from Dom Dolla, Illenium, Sara Landry, FISHER, and Martin Garrix, while cosmicMEADOW showcases RL Grime, Tape B, Gesaffelstein, and a rare Alison Wonderland b2b Kaskade set. circuitGROUNDS features legends like Tiesto, Rezz, Excision, SLANDER, and a mystery act, while bassPOD delivers heavy-hitting bass with Crankdat b2b Tape B, Svdden Death, Sullivan King, and more. B2Bs dominate the festival with The Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice, I Hate Models b2b Nico Moreno, Skream b2b Partiboi69, and Prospa b2b Josh Baker spanning techno to house. Hard dance fans can expect relentless energy at wasteLAND from Basswell, Shlomo, Sub Zero Project, and Showtek’s special hardstyle set. stereoBLOOM turns up the funk with Disco Dom, Hugel & Friends, and Walker & Royce. Trance lovers will find their paradise at quantumVALLEY with Vini Vici bringing psytrance energy, Maddix b2b Ben Nicky blending hard-hitting melodies, and PRYDA delivering his signature progressive soundscapes.

With a lineup spanning mainstage anthems, underground heat, and genre-blurring collabs, EDC Las Vegas 2025 is set to be one of the most dynamic editions yet.

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Full Lineup Reveal (A-Z):

33 Below B2B MPH

6EJOU

Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami

Adrenalize

Afrojack

Ahee

Ahmed Spins

Airrica

Alesso

Alex Chapman + Zoe Gitter

Alignment

Alison Wonderland B2B Kaskade

Alleycvt

Alok

Amal Nemer

Amelie Lens

Ameme

Andromedik

Andy C

Angel Cannon

Annicka

Anoluxx

Apashe

Argy

Armand Van Helden

Armin van Buuren

ARMNHMR

Arodes

Artbat B2B Morten

ATLiens

Avalon

Basstripper B2B Sota

Basswell

Beltran

Ben Hemsley

Ben Nicky

Ben Sterling

Bicep Present Chroma

Biia

Billy Gillies

Biscits

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Blond:Ish

Bontan B2B Calussa

Boyz Noize

Brutalismus 3000

Caravel

Carlita

Caspa B2B Rusko

Cera Khin

Champion

Charlotte De Witte

Chase & Status

ChaseWest

Chris Avantgarde

Chyl

Clara Cuve

Classmatic

Clawz

Cloonee

Code Black

Cole Knight

Cosmic Gate

Crankdat

D-Sturb

Da Tweekaz

Daniel Allan

Danny Avila

Darren Styles

David Forbes

David Rust

Death Code B2B Kami

Dennis Cruz

Deorro & Friends

Devin Wild

Dimension

Disco Dom

Disco Lines

Distinct Motive

DJ AniMe

DJ Fuckoff

DJ Gigola

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Drinkurwater

Dual Damage

Dylan Brady

Eli Brown

Eric Prydz

Excision

Fcukers DJ Set

Fisher

Francis Mercier

Funk Tribu

Fury with MC Dino

Gesaffelstein

Girl Math (VNSSA B2B Nala)

Gorgon City

Gudfella

Hannah Laing

Heded

Horsegiirl

Hot Since 82

Hugel

I Hate Models

Illenium B2B SLANDER

Infekt

Interplanetary Criminal

INVT

Inzo

It’s Murph

Jackie Hollander

James Hype

Jessica Audiffred B2B Layz

Kaskade

Kompany

Korolova

Ky William

Kyle Watson

Lady Faith

Lake Hills

Laura Van Dam

Lauren Mia

Lavern

Layton Giordani

Le Youth

Level Up

Levenkhan

Levity

LF System

Lil Texas

Linska

Liquid Stranger

Lostly

Masha Mar

Matroda

Mau P

Max Styler

Maz

Mcr-T

Meduza

Mike Posner

Mish

Miss Monique

Miyuki

MOchakk

Mr. Brooks

MRD

Narciss

Netsky

NGHTMRE

Nico Moreno

Nils Hoffman

Noizu

Nora En Pure

ODD MOB

Of The Trees

Oguz

Omiki

OMNOM

Omrl.

Onlynumbers

Oppidan

OTTA

Pablo Bozzi

Paul Oakenfold

Pocket B2B Sam Binga

Prospa B2B Josh Baker

PRYDA

Raecola

Ray Volpe

RayRay

Restricted

Rezz

Riordan

Riot Ten

RL Grime

Rooler

Shlømo

Showtek Hardstyle Set

Sidepiece

Simula

Skepta

Skream B2B Partiboi69

Slugg

Soothslayer

Sosa

Space 92 X Popof Present: Turbulence

Steller

Sub Zero Project

Sullivan King

Svdden Death

Tape B

Tchami X Maala (No Redemption)

TDJ

The Martinez Brother B2B Loco Dice

Tiesto

TokiMonsta

Torren Foot

Trance Wax

Trivecta

Truth

Twenty Six

Victor Ruiz

Villager

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Voyd

Wakyin

Walker & Royce

X Club.

Xandra

YDG

Yellow Claw

Yoji Biomehanika

Yosuf

Explore the lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2025 here, with more acts to be announced.

#kineticMETROPOLIS Theme Unveiled: The journey continues in 2025 with kineticMETROPOLIS - a city built on culture, music, and community. Following kineticBLOOM (2022), kineticAWAKENING (2023), and kineticCIRCLE (2024), this next chapter transforms the heart of EDC Las Vegas into a thriving metropolis fueled by connection, creativity, and the unbreakable spirit of its attendees. As the story evolves, it remains inspired by the festival’s passionate community - shaping a world where the beat never stops, and the energy of the city comes alive under the electric sky.

Venue Enhancements and Expanded Experiences:

EDC Las Vegas 2025 is set to make history with a record-breaking 16 stages of music, the most ever featured at the festival.Several beloved stages will see exciting transformations, including an all-new design for circuitGROUNDS and neonGARDEN, while bassPOD will mark its final year in its current form before a reimagined evolution in 2026. Adding to the festival’s ever-expanding soundscape, Ubuntu, a brand-new stage located in Nomadsland, will make its debut. Created in collaboration with South Africa’s Bridges For Music Academy, Ubuntu will celebrate the rich and dynamic sounds of Afrohouse, featuring performances from both rising student talents and legendary South African artists, bridging cultures through music.

EDC will once again showcase cutting-edge stage designs and a variety of immersive experiences, including a kandi casino, carnival rides, towering three-dimensional superstructures, a silent disco, roaming art cars, hundreds of costumed performers, and countless unforgettable moments.

All tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2025 are currently sold-out.

