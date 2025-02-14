EDC Las Vegas 2025 drops massive 250 plus artist lineup for it's 29th edition this May

MUMBAI: Insomniac, the world’s leading music festival and live events experience creator, isexcited to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2025. Returning to the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 16-18, the festival will once again bring together more than 525,000 attendees for three nights of unparalleled music, art, and celebration Under the Electric Sky. This year’s edition will feature an array of new additions and enhanced experiences, making EDC Las Vegas 2025 an unforgettable chapter in the festival’s history.
This year’s renowned Las Vegas festival will feature the most stages in its history. Across 16 dynamic stages, with nine full stage lineups being announced in the list below, Headliners will experience nonstop performances from the world’s leading dance music artists, creating a weekend filled with surprises and unforgettable moments.
This year’s lineup is packed with powerhouse performances and unexpected B2Bs across all stages. kineticFIELD brings high-energy sets from Dom Dolla, Illenium, Sara Landry, FISHER, and Martin Garrix, while cosmicMEADOW showcases RL Grime, Tape B, Gesaffelstein, and a rare Alison Wonderland b2b Kaskade set. circuitGROUNDS features legends like Tiesto, Rezz, Excision, SLANDER, and a mystery act, while bassPOD delivers heavy-hitting bass with Crankdat b2b Tape B, Svdden Death, Sullivan King, and more. B2Bs dominate the festival with The Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice, I Hate Models b2b Nico Moreno, Skream b2b Partiboi69, and Prospa b2b Josh Baker spanning techno to house. Hard dance fans can expect relentless energy at wasteLAND from Basswell, Shlomo, Sub Zero Project, and Showtek’s special hardstyle set. stereoBLOOM turns up the funk with Disco Dom, Hugel & Friends, and Walker & Royce. Trance lovers will find their paradise at quantumVALLEY with Vini Vici bringing psytrance energy, Maddix b2b Ben Nicky blending hard-hitting melodies, and PRYDA delivering his signature progressive soundscapes.
With a lineup spanning mainstage anthems, underground heat, and genre-blurring collabs, EDC Las Vegas 2025 is set to be one of the most dynamic editions yet.
EDC Las Vegas 2025 Full Lineup Reveal (A-Z):
33 Below B2B MPH
6EJOU
Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami
Adrenalize
Afrojack
Ahee
Ahmed Spins
Airrica
Alesso
Alex Chapman + Zoe Gitter
Alignment
Alison Wonderland B2B Kaskade
Alleycvt
Alok
Amal Nemer
Amelie Lens
Ameme
Andromedik
Andy C
Angel Cannon
Annicka
Anoluxx
Apashe
Argy
Armand Van Helden
Armin van Buuren
ARMNHMR
Arodes
Artbat B2B Morten
ATLiens
Avalon
Basstripper B2B Sota
Basswell
Beltran
Ben Hemsley
Ben Nicky
Ben Sterling
Bicep Present Chroma
Biia
Billy Gillies
Biscits
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Blond:Ish
Bontan B2B Calussa
Boyz Noize
Brutalismus 3000
Caravel
Carlita
Caspa B2B Rusko
Cera Khin
Champion
Charlotte De Witte
Chase & Status
ChaseWest
Chris Avantgarde
Chyl
Clara Cuve
Classmatic
Clawz
Cloonee
Code Black
Cole Knight
Cosmic Gate
Crankdat
D-Sturb
Da Tweekaz
Daniel Allan
Danny Avila
Darren Styles
David Forbes
David Rust
Death Code B2B Kami
Dennis Cruz
Deorro & Friends
Devin Wild
Dimension
Disco Dom
Disco Lines
Distinct Motive
DJ AniMe
DJ Fuckoff
DJ Gigola
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Drinkurwater
Dual Damage
Dylan Brady
Eli Brown
Eric Prydz
Excision
Fcukers DJ Set
Fisher
Francis Mercier
Funk Tribu
Fury with MC Dino
Gesaffelstein
Girl Math (VNSSA B2B Nala)
Gorgon City
Gudfella
Hannah Laing
Heded
Horsegiirl
Hot Since 82
Hugel
I Hate Models
Illenium B2B SLANDER
Infekt
Interplanetary Criminal
INVT
Inzo
It’s Murph
Jackie Hollander
James Hype
Jessica Audiffred B2B Layz
Kaskade
Kompany
Korolova
Ky William
Kyle Watson
Lady Faith
Lake Hills
Laura Van Dam
Lauren Mia
Lavern
Layton Giordani
Le Youth
Level Up
Levenkhan
Levity
LF System
Lil Texas
Linska
Liquid Stranger
Lostly
Masha Mar
Matroda
Mau P
Max Styler
Maz
Mcr-T
Meduza
Mike Posner
Mish
Miss Monique
Miyuki
MOchakk
Mr. Brooks
MRD
Narciss
Netsky
NGHTMRE
Nico Moreno
Nils Hoffman
Noizu
Nora En Pure
ODD MOB
Of The Trees
Oguz
Omiki
OMNOM
Omrl.
Onlynumbers
Oppidan
OTTA
Pablo Bozzi
Paul Oakenfold
Pocket B2B Sam Binga
Prospa B2B Josh Baker
PRYDA
Raecola
Ray Volpe
RayRay
Restricted
Rezz
Riordan
Riot Ten
RL Grime
Rooler
Shlømo
Showtek Hardstyle Set
Sidepiece
Simula
Skepta
Skream B2B Partiboi69
Slugg
Soothslayer
Sosa
Space 92 X Popof Present: Turbulence
Steller
Sub Zero Project
Sullivan King
Svdden Death
Tape B
Tchami X Maala (No Redemption)
TDJ
The Martinez Brother B2B Loco Dice
Tiesto
TokiMonsta
Torren Foot
Trance Wax
Trivecta
Truth
Twenty Six
Victor Ruiz
Villager
Vini Vici
Vintage Culture
VNSSA
Voyd
Wakyin
Walker & Royce
X Club.
Xandra
YDG
Yellow Claw
Yoji Biomehanika
Yosuf
Explore the lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2025 here, with more acts to be announced.
#kineticMETROPOLIS Theme Unveiled: The journey continues in 2025 with kineticMETROPOLIS - a city built on culture, music, and community. Following kineticBLOOM (2022), kineticAWAKENING (2023), and kineticCIRCLE (2024), this next chapter transforms the heart of EDC Las Vegas into a thriving metropolis fueled by connection, creativity, and the unbreakable spirit of its attendees. As the story evolves, it remains inspired by the festival’s passionate community - shaping a world where the beat never stops, and the energy of the city comes alive under the electric sky.
Venue Enhancements and Expanded Experiences:
EDC Las Vegas 2025 is set to make history with a record-breaking 16 stages of music, the most ever featured at the festival.Several beloved stages will see exciting transformations, including an all-new design for circuitGROUNDS and neonGARDEN, while bassPOD will mark its final year in its current form before a reimagined evolution in 2026. Adding to the festival’s ever-expanding soundscape, Ubuntu, a brand-new stage located in Nomadsland, will make its debut. Created in collaboration with South Africa’s Bridges For Music Academy, Ubuntu will celebrate the rich and dynamic sounds of Afrohouse, featuring performances from both rising student talents and legendary South African artists, bridging cultures through music.
EDC will once again showcase cutting-edge stage designs and a variety of immersive experiences, including a kandi casino, carnival rides, towering three-dimensional superstructures, a silent disco, roaming art cars, hundreds of costumed performers, and countless unforgettable moments.
All tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2025 are currently sold-out.
Applications for EDCLV 2025 media credentials are now open – please APPLY HERE.
Stay tuned for more exciting EDC Las Vegas 2025 details and announcements at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com. Follow EDC Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
