News |  14 Feb 2025 12:50 |  By RnMTeam

A celebration of romance in all Its forms: Audible's Valentine's Day romance roundup with five audiobooks

MUMBAI: Just as love languages vary from person to person, so do tastes in romance—some prefer the charm of modern love stories, others are drawn to old-school tales of passion, while some enjoy a sprinkle of horror or a dose of humour to spice things up. So, with Valentine's Day just around the corner, we have put together a few of our favourite titles on Audible from the romance genre. From period dramas brimming with regency charm to contemporary tales of modern love, and from thrilling fantasy romances to inclusive stories that tug at your heartstrings, there's something for every romantic at heart. So, grab your headphones and let Audible transport you to a world of love, laughter, and happily ever afters.
 
Period Drama
 
Recommendation: Bridgerton
 
Period drama is often synonymous with timeless love stories. One such period drama packed with some of the most iconic love stories is the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn. This has captured the imagination of many across the globe and ignited a renewed interest in the stories from the Regency Era. While the stories of Daphne, Anthony and Colin have made their way into our hearts with their endearing and charming love stories, these audiobooks not only go deeper into their love stories but hold the window into what is following in the much-awaited season. Tune in for the love stories laced with old-world charm as we await the magic to unfold on screen.
 
Contemporary Love
 
 
Nothing uplifts the mood like a slice-of-life story of two young adults figuring out love, life and everything in between. This heartwarming story of Dhruv and Kavya reminds us of how the little things lead to the beginning of a lifelong romance and also quite often become the reason behind the spark. ‘Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya’, an Audible Original starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal takes us through their story from awkward first dates to planning their future making it fun and relatable, especially for millennials and Gen Z. Tune in for modern unfiltered love that captures the messy, beautiful reality of 21st-century relationships.
 
Fantasy Romance
 
 
Fantasy romance is a go-to for those who like a thrilling yet romance-filled escape from reality. In this A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J Mass, Feyre, finds herself taken to a magical realm by a beast-like creature who turns out to be the Fae Lord Tamlin. Initially hostile, Feyre's feelings for Tamlin turn into passion. As the series continues, Feyre navigates political intrigue, war, and the complexities of her relationships with Tamlin and Rhysand, while struggling to master her newfound Fae powers. Haunted by past traumas and the deeds she performed, Feyre must confront her inner demons, ultimately playing a crucial role in the fate of her world.  Tune in to escape into a world of breathtaking romance, adventure, fantasy and enchanting faerie lore.
 
Romantic Suspense
 
Recommendation: The Reaper
 
Suspense thrillers that keep us on the edge of our seats are an all-time favourite. When this genre is peppered with the right amount of romance, it is undoubtedly the cherry on top. In ‘The Reaper’, Tristan battles between his painful past and an uncertain future, while Morana grapples with the blurring lines between enemies and allies. Bound by a twenty-year history, Tristan and Morana dig deeper for the truth. Very soon long-buried secrets are exposed, setting off a chain of events with explosive consequences. The thing they are certain about - their lives belong to each other. Tune in to join Tristan and Morana on this thrilling quest for the truth.
 
LGBTQ+
 
Recommendation: Exclusive
 
In this season of romance, we are celebrating love in all its forms.  In 'Exclusive,' love takes centre stage in a powerful queer romance as two women navigate relationship complexities and deliberate the extent to which they would go for their love. Skyler's dream job as a San Diego reporter, working alongside her idol Carolyn, turns sour when she finds Carolyn unwelcoming. However, a surprising connection sparks a romance that is complicated by work rivalry. Skyler's willingness to sacrifice her dreams for Carolyn makes her question if their love is real.
