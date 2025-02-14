Attack on Titan Expands Regional Language Dub Offerings in India – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada Dub Launching in February

Anime Times Company, formed by 13 content rights holders, including leading Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha, Shueisha, and Shogakukan, is committed to delivering high-quality anime experiences to fans worldwide. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility in India, we are excited to announce new language options for one of the most iconic anime series, Attack on Titan.
Starting February 12, Attack on Titan Season 1, currently available in English and Hindi dubs, will expand its language offerings to include Telugu, Tamil, and Kannadadubs. Additionally, on February 14, Attack on Titan Season 2 will debut its Hindi-dubbed version, allowing more fans across India to enjoy this legendary series in their preferred language.
Looking ahead, Anime Times remains dedicated to further expanding its multilingual lineup, ensuring that not only Attack on Titan but also a wide range of other beloved anime titles become available in more regional languages.
Currently Available & Upcoming Hindi-Dubbed Titles on Anime Times:
SPY×FAMILY
Rent-a-Girlfriend
The Junji Ito Collection
FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST
DAN DA DAN
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 & 3
Sword Art Online
Stay tuned as we continue expanding our anime library with more local-language dubs, bringing the best of Japanese animation closer to Indian audiences.
Overview of "Anime Times" available via add-on subscription on Prime Video in India
Add-on Subscription Name: Anime Times
Launch Date: December 12, 2023
Subscription Price: Available as an add-on subscription to Prime members for INR 69 per month, with a special offer of INR 39 for the first month!
