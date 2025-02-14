AR Rahman’s musical debut in Saudi and more: Explore everything unforgettable at Riyadh Season

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! Since October 2024, Riyadh Season has showcased the finest artists, fashion, food and entertainment Saudi has to offer. At its twilight, this will be your last chance to enjoy the festivities of Riyadh. From electrifying live performances and cultural spectacles to immersive attractions, the city is buzzing with unmissable moments.

Worried you’re going to miss out on something? Don’t be, we’ve got you covered. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended stay in Saudi, these are the experiences we can’t let you miss!

Music: #1 A.R. Rahman’s Historic Debut in Riyadh:

Indian music legend A.R. Rahman is set to grace the stage in Riyadh for the first time ever! Known for his unique and soul-touching music, blending classical Indian notes and contemporary western music, Rahman is a Bonafide legend, ready to stir hearts with his melodies all over again.

Make sure not to miss out on a musical maestro in his prime, enchanting you as only he can!

Venue: Dirab Park FH5P+PX Dahiat Namar, Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Date: February 21, 2025

Sports: #2 Saudi Cup 2025:

The Saudi Cup is the world’s most competitive, elite, and ferocious horse racing competition. Elite jockeys riding thoroughbred beauties, all with a single intention: to win! For those of you who love a good competition, the fast paced, high stakes environment is bound to be a memory you can’t let go of.

Beyond the race itself, the event is known for its hospitality, luxury, dining, and ambience. There’s something for everyone at this competition. Even those of you who haven’t the faintest interest in horse racing are bound to be enthralled by the sheer pandemonium that is guaranteed at an event of this scale!

Venue: King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh

Date: February 21 – 22,2025

Fashion: #3 Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition:

For the first time in Saudi, fashion-lovers have the opportunity to explore more than 500 archival masterpieces from the House of Dior, including some of the most exquisite haute couture creations ever made. The ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’, a blockbuster exhibition tracing the extraordinary legacy of the legendary French fashion house, is open at the Saudi National Museum as part of Riyadh Season 2024, celebrating over 75 years of iconic influence on haute couture.

Following its critically acclaimed debut at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, this reimagined showcase makes its way to Saudi, offering a fresh experience for haute couture fans until April 2, 2025. The exhibition, curated by esteemed fashion historian Florence Müller and designed by renowned scenographer Nathalie Crinière, immerses visitors in the visionary world of Christian Dior — one of the most celebrated names in fashion history.

Venue: Saudi National Museum Almurabaa, Riyadh

Date: Until April 2, 2025

Adventure: #4 Dunes of Arabia:

The Dunes of Arabia in Riyadh is an unmissable desert experience, blending Saudi heritage, adventure, and entertainment in one spectacular setting. This first-of-its-kind event lets visitors immerse themselves in the magic of the Saudi desert through a range of activities that cater to all ages. From the Heritage Village, where you can witness falconry displays, enjoy traditional oud music, and sip on Saudi coffee by a bonfire, to the Adventure & Entertainment zone, offering thrilling activities like dune bashing, quad biking, and camel rides, there’s something for every explorer.

Visitors can also indulge in glamping under the stars, experience the fun-filled Kid’s Oasis with ziplining and treasure hunts, or unwind at the DRB Experience Centre with art and gaming lounges. For those interested in fashion and culture, retail pop-ups featuring local Saudi designers offer a chance to take home authentic abayas, thobes, and farwas. Whether you're looking for heart-racing excitement, cultural immersion, or serene desert nights, Dunes of Arabia promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Saudi’s desert beauty.

Venue: Al-Touqi area north of Riyadh

Date: Until April 15, 2025