News |  14 Feb 2025 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Abdul Shaikh's soulful track 'Berang' from the film 'Tumko Meri Kasam' captivates hearts with it's melodic charm

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Bollywood film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt, is set to hit theatres on March 21st, 2025. One of the film’s standout moments is the captivating song “Berang,” performed by the talented Abdul Shaikh and composed by the renowned Prateek Walia.

“Berang” is more than just a song; it’s an emotional journey that urges listeners to cherish their loved ones while they are still present. Penned by Vikram Bhatt himself the lyrics and mesmerizing melody, the song conveys a timeless message: Cherish the person you love when they are around. Tell them how they light up your life and make it special, for when time changes, it either leaves behind regrets or beautiful memories.

This soulful track attempts to bring melodies back into Bollywood, offering a refreshing departure from the current trends in film music. With its rich harmonies and poignant storytelling, “Berang” serves as the emotional backbone of Tumko Meri Kasam, anchoring the narrative with depth and resonance.

Speaking about his excitement, the backbone of the song, Abdul Shaikh stated, “Singing 'Berang' was a heartfelt experience for me. This song carries a beautiful message about love and cherishing special moments. I hope listeners connect with its emotions just as deeply as I did while recording it.”

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including the versatile Ishwak Singh, veteran actor Anupam Kher, the graceful Esha Deol, the dynamic Adah Sharma, talented Durgesh Kumar, and the seasoned Sushant Singh. Each actor brings depth and authenticity to the narrative, making Tumko Meri Kasam a compelling cinematic experience. Ishwak Singh, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and Sushant Singh.

The film’s soundtrack boasts a stellar lineup of artists, including celebrated singers Papon and Ankit Tiwari, who have also lent their voices to other tracks in the movie. However, it is Abdul Shaikh’s heartfelt rendition of “Berang” that stands out as a defining moment.

Composer Prateek Walia has masterfully crafted a soundscape that blends traditional melodies with contemporary elements, making “Berang” a song that will resonate with audiences across generations.

Tumko Meri Kasam promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, and “Berang” is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.

