Tips Music unveils romantic number 'Jachhey Mujhe' starring Elli AvrRam and Shivin Narang

MUMBAI: Music lovers are in for a treat as Tips Music prepares to launch its latest romantic single 'Jachhey Mujhe', set to captivate audiences on February 12th, 2025. The song promises to be a melodious journey of love, featuring the enchanting vocals of Shashwat Singh, a soulful composition by KS Abhishek, heartfelt lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya, and the on-screen chemistry of popular actors Elli AvrRam and Shivin Narang.

Singer Shashwat Singh shared his excitement about the track, saying, "Every song tells a story, and 'Jachhey Mujhe' is a beautiful narrative of love that I'm thrilled to bring to life. The melody has a unique emotional depth that I believe will resonate deeply with listeners. It's an experience that captures the nuanced feelings of modern romance."

Elli AvrRam, known for her dynamic screen presence, expressed her enthusiasm about the music video, "Working on 'Jachhey Mujhe' was a superb experience. The song's narrative and our chemistry with Shivin create a visual and musical story that I'm sure will touch many hearts. It's a perfect blend of music, emotion, and contemporary love."

Actor Shivin Narang added, "This song is all about pure love and the joy of finding your soulmate. Working with Elli and the entire Tips team was a wonderful experience, and I can't wait for everyone to see the music video and hear the song."

The song 'Jachhey Mujhe' is set to be released across all major music platforms, promising to be a melodic celebration of love that bridges emotions and generations.

'Jachhey Mujhe' will be available for streaming from February 12th, 2025.