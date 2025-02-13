Sip, savor, and celebrate: Experience the ultimate Wine Festival at Phoenix Mall of Asia this weekend

MUMBAI: Indulge your senses and immerse yourself in a world of exquisite wines, delectable cuisine, and captivating music this weekend as Phoenix Mall of Asia is hosting the year’s one of the finest Wine Festival, in association with the Karnataka Grape and Wine Board on 15th and 16th February 2025. This unique festival is set to bring together wine enthusiasts, foodies, and music lovers for a weekend of pure enjoyment. This two-day celebration offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of wine, gourmet cuisine, and live entertainment, with something for everyone to enjoy, whether you're a wine connoisseur or a casual enthusiast.

At the festival, visitors will set for a sensory journey as they get chance to try over 50 exceptional wines from renowned vineyards and wineries, each showcasing the diverse styles, varieties, and regions that make the world of wine so fascinating. Expert sommeliers will be on hand to guide the attendees through this curated selection, sharing their knowledge and insights into the nuances of different varietals and winemaking techniques. Beyond tasting, one can also experience the timeless tradition of grape stomping, a fun and interactive activity that connects to the ancient heart of winemaking.

To complement the visitors’ experience, a special lineup of live music and entertainment has been curated. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of live music from the cinematic fusion band H2O, the pop-rock sounds of Vortex, and electrifying DJ sets featuring DJ Rash and DJ Nithin.

Elevate your experience further with expertly curated gourmet pairings, showcasing the finest ingredients and innovative culinary techniques designed to complement the extensive wine selection. Explore the mall’s gourmet cuisine stations throughout the Plaza and discover the perfect harmony between food and wine.

Join us at Phoenix Mall of Asia for a weekend of unforgettable experiences at the Wine Festival.

Event: Wine Festival at Phoenix Mall of Asia

Date: 15th & 16th February 2025

Time: 12:00 PM onwards

Location: Plaza, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Entry: Open for all