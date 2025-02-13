'Milan' poster unveiled ahead of Valentine’s day release

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding anthem, “Milan,” is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. In anticipation, the official poster has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the song’s romantic essence.

The newly released poster encapsulates the song’s themes of love and unity, featuring the soulful singer, composer, and lyricist Deepak Adhikari, alongside the enchanting Sharan Kaur. Their collaboration promises to deliver a symphony of emotions, capturing the essence of love, longing, and serendipitous encounters that define the grand stage of weddings

With music directed by Prateek Gandhi, “Milan” combines gentle, melodic arrangements with lyrical harmony to evoke an emotional and cinematic atmosphere—perfect for a wedding celebration. The song speaks not only of the commitment to love and cherish one another but also of the deep, unspoken connection that defines the relationship.

Directed by Prateek Gandhi, the song’s visual narrative is a feast for the eyes, with picturesque settings and vibrant cinematography. Each scene is meticulously crafted to enhance the storytelling, using light, color, and movement to convey the emotional depth of the song.

“Milan” will be available on all major music platforms starting February 14, 2025. Listeners are invited to experience this symphony of eternal love and make it a part of their own celebrations.