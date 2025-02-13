RadioandMusic
News |  13 Feb 2025 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Juno award nominated Jonita Gandhi as performer for upcoming Lollapalooza India Festival

MUMBAI: Trailblazing Punjabi songstress Jonita has been announced as a performer at India’s largest music festival, Lollapalooza India, set to take place on March 8th. Her performance marks a historic moment not only as one of the biggest slots ever given to a South Asian artist at the festival but also as she takes the stage immediately prior to Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

2025 is already shaping up to be a milestone year for Jonita. She recently released Channa, the follow-up single to her 2024 debut EP, Love Like That—a project that has now earned her a nomination for ‘South Asian Music Recording of the Year’ at the 54th Juno Awards, set to take place on March 30, 2025.

The Canadian artist has already made waves as an opening act for major pop tours, more recently, for Ed Sheeran during his tour stop in Chennai, India, on February 5th, and also opening for global sensation Dua Lipa at her Zomato Feeding India concert in Mumbai in November 2024. She has also performed alongside Bollywood giants like Arijit Singh, further amplifying her global presence and expanding her audience.

Jonita Gandhi, the first female artist signed to 91 North Records, is a trailblazer with 16 million monthly listeners and over 2.2 billion streams across music platforms. A dynamic fusion of Canadian and Indian heritage shapes her artistry, reflecting her resilient determination.

Jonita Gandhi added to the above, "2025 is off to an incredible start! I recently had the great honour of opening for Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran during their India tours and performed my original music to their audiences and received so much love! I also recently had a surreal moment joining Arijit Singh on stage as a guest performer at his concert in Delhi and will soon be performing my own set at the iconic Lollapalooza. And the cherry on the cake, being nominated for a Juno award, which is something that's been on my list of goals for the past several years. What a year, so far, and we’re only 2 months in! I’m really excited about the new music that’s on the horizon and looking forward to sharing it with everyone."

