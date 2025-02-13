Gaana launches shades of love campaign to celebrate Valentine's month

MUMBAI: Love is in the air, and Gaana is here to make it even more magical! February is not just about grand gestures and romantic dates; it’s the time to celebrate love in all its beautiful forms—romantic, platonic, familial, and even self-love. If you’re falling head over heels for your soulmate, reminiscing about an old flame, or simply enjoying your own company, music has the power to elevate every emotion.

To make this season of love even more special, Gaana has launched its Shades of Love campaign, from February 1st to February 21st, promising an immersive musical experience for listeners. With this campaign, Gaana transforms February into a heartfelt celebration of love, music, and storytelling. While promoting their latest release ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ at the studio, actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet praised Gaana’s Shades of Love campaign and emphasized how it offers the perfect playlist for every mood and emotion. Rapper King, who recently dropped his romantic track ‘Stay’ further added that Gaana’s Shades of Love is for every lover this Valentine’s Day.

Curated Playlists to Suit Every Emotion

Love is not one-dimensional, and neither is the music that accompanies it. With 200+ playlists, Gaana ensures that no matter what phase of love you’re in, there’s a perfect soundtrack to match your feelings. From the nostalgia of ‘90s ka Solid Romance’ to the cathartic beats of ‘I Hate My Ex,’ the collection ensures that every listener finds a playlist that resonates with their personal love story.

Click HERE to explore Gaana’s Shades of Love!

What to Expect from Gaana’s Shades of Love

Top Artists – A handpicked collection of the most popular love songs from leading artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Ilaiyaraaja, A. R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and others.

Eras in Love – A nostalgic journey through the decades, featuring the most iconic love songs that have stood the test of time.

Bloody Valentine – A unique time-based segment that goes live every night at 9 PM, offering moody, intense, and passionate tracks for the perfect late-night vibe.

Young Love – Specially curated for Gen Z listeners, these playlists capture the excitement and spontaneity of youthful romance with trending love songs. You will find Pookie Love, Friendzoned, Situationship and more such playlists!

Zodiac Romance – A cosmic take on love, featuring playlists inspired by the sun signs of top artists, blending astrology with heartfelt melodies.

90s ka Solid Romance – A nostalgic throwback to the golden era of Bollywood romance, featuring soulful melodies that still tug at our heartstrings. Listen here.

I Hate My Ex – For those on the opposite end of love, this playlist offers anthems of empowerment, healing, and moving on. Check them out here.

A Month of Love Stories and Podcasts

Beyond music, Gaana celebrates love with captivating audio storytelling this Valentine’s month. Throughout February, listeners will receive a daily love story to keep the spirit of romance alive. These featured stories will bring heartwarming, dramatic, and passionate narratives to listeners, ensuring that love remains in the air throughout the month.

A few podcasts that are a must-listen:

Aakhiri Rishta – An emotionally stirring tale narrated by the legendary Neena Gupta that captures the love of an elderly couple and questions the social construct.

Prem Guru – A musical podcast by Munawar Faruqui, that blends songs sung by him and a story narrated by him into this romantic storytelling experience which is bound to make you gasp and keep you on the edge throughout with a hint of nostalgia from the good old radio days.

Behad – A gripping audio story that delves into the intensity of unbreakable bonds and passionate love.

Bane Ek Duje Ke Liye – A heartwarming saga of two souls who come together because of a contract marriage but only to realise that they were destined to be together.

Love 1932 – A vintage romance that transports listeners back in time to a love story from the past.

Radio Wala Love – A modern-day romantic drama that unfolds through the magic of radio.

So wait no further! Plug in your earphones, let the melodies speak to your heart, and immerse yourself in the perfect soundtrack to your love story this Valentine’s — only on Gaana!