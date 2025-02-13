Dacalty Drops incendiary debut single "Sikko Mode" with Def Jam Recordings India

MUMBAI: Dacalty, a rising force in the Bengaluru rap scene, delivers a powerful statement with his Def Jam Recordings India debut, "Sikko Mode." Produced by underground southern maestro Silvan, the track delves into themes of resilience, self-belief, and overcoming adversity, echoing the competitive spirit of the hip-hop world.
"Sikko Mode" showcases Dacalty's sharp lyricism and distinct style, paying homage to Travis Scott's hit while forging its own unique identity. Known for his outspoken nature and thought-provoking work, including "Makkamishi" from the film "Brother," Dacalty continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo within the vibrant Bengaluru hip-hop scene.
With its powerful message and infectious energy, "Sikko Mode" marks not only Dacalty's arrival on a major label but also signifies a bold step forward for South Indian hip-hop, inviting listeners to reflect on their own journeys and the unwavering pursuit of their dreams.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: The trend of remakes is not restricted to cinema but also expands to music. The nineties were particularly prolific in this respect as they...read more
MUMBAI: As we celebrate World Radio Day, it's clear that the radio industry is on the cusp of a revolution. The advent of 5G and Artificial...read more
MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and renowned Indian singer, rapper and songwriter AP Dhillon today announced a collaboration to...read more
MUMBAI: Love is in the air, and Gaana is here to make it even more magical! February is not just about grand gestures and romantic dates; it’s the...read more
MUMBAI: Trailblazing Punjabi songstress Jonita has been announced as a performer at India’s largest music festival, Lollapalooza India, set to take...read more