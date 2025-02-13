Dacalty Drops incendiary debut single "Sikko Mode" with Def Jam Recordings India

MUMBAI: Dacalty, a rising force in the Bengaluru rap scene, delivers a powerful statement with his Def Jam Recordings India debut, "Sikko Mode." Produced by underground southern maestro Silvan, the track delves into themes of resilience, self-belief, and overcoming adversity, echoing the competitive spirit of the hip-hop world.

"Sikko Mode" showcases Dacalty's sharp lyricism and distinct style, paying homage to Travis Scott's hit while forging its own unique identity. Known for his outspoken nature and thought-provoking work, including "Makkamishi" from the film "Brother," Dacalty continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo within the vibrant Bengaluru hip-hop scene.

With its powerful message and infectious energy, "Sikko Mode" marks not only Dacalty's arrival on a major label but also signifies a bold step forward for South Indian hip-hop, inviting listeners to reflect on their own journeys and the unwavering pursuit of their dreams.