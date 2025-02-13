AR Rahman stuns audiences with high-energy live performance at 'Chhaava' album launch

MUMBAI: In a grand and one of its kind musical celebration, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman took center stage, in unveiling the highly anticipated Chhaava album, delivering a musical spectacle that reverberated with power, emotion, and historical grandeur. The album launch was graced by the stellar cast of the film, including Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Director Laxman Utekar, Producer Dinesh Vijan and the creative team behind the project. The evening was a musical treat, where A.R. Rahman brought his signature blend of soulful melodies and epic arrangements to the forefront, creating a musical experience that resonated deeply with all present. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is all set to release worldwide on 14th February 2025.

The Chhaava album launch was nothing short of a musical blitzkrieg, with A.R. Rahman and his team delivering breathtaking performances from the Chhaava album that left the audience spellbound. Each performance was brought to life with the added energy of a dynamic dance troupe, amplifying the intensity of the moment. The atmosphere was charged with electric energy as the beats, like arrows of rhythm, pierced the air, taking everyone on a captivating journey through melody and Maratha pride. What followed was an insightful interaction between the cast and A.R. Rahman, giving audiences a peek into the soul of the Chhaava album.

Music Maestro, A.R Rahman said “Some movies aren’t just stories—they are the roar of a beating heart. Chhaava is one of them. I thoroughly enjoyed composing the score, BGM, and songs with the incredible team of Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and my amazing music team. To all the fans, I hope you enjoy this music as much as we enjoyed creating it. And I can't wait for you to experience our performance! Chhaava releases on February 14th in cinemas near you”

Vicky Kaushal said, " Vicky Kaushal said, "It’s truly an honor to be part of Chhaava, especially with the legendary A.R. Rahman sir composing the music. This film marks my first collaboration with him, and watching him perform these beautiful tracks live has been an unforgettable experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. Now that the album is launched, I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience these songs, which are so powerful and I hope it resonates with each one of you.

Rashmika Mandanna said "Vicky and I are in awe of the honor it has been to collaborate with the unparalleled A.R. Rahman sir on Chhaava. Every song in this album carries a piece of history—stories of love, sacrifice, and duty—woven together so beautifully. Watching Rahman sir bring the emotional depth of the film into the music has been a surreal experience and truly one of the most defining moments of my career. Being part of such a monumental film is a privilege I’ll forever cherish.”

Irshad Kamil said, "Writing the lyrics for Chhaava was an artistic pursuit. Each written had to do justice to the warrior's journey, capturing the essence of sacrifice, valor, and honor. My intent was to honor the relentless spirit of the Marathas—celebrating their courage and unwavering commitment. These songs were crafted with the same precision as a sword strike, not merely telling a story but conveying the immortal bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Working on this album was not just a task, but a duty that I was honored to fulfill.”

With the brilliant A. R. Rahman composing the music, the film is a celebration of storytelling brilliance. The charismatic Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the lion, portraying the legendary leader's unmatched courage and resolve. Opposite him, the intense Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the formidable Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, setting the stage for an epic clash of rulers. Adding grace and strength to the story is the versatile Rashmika Mandanna, who brings to life Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, the Queen of Swarajya and Chhatrapati's queen, embodying elegance and resilience. Music of the film is presented by Sony Music Entertainment India.