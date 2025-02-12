RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2025 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

Sangeetmay Tihai: A Musical ode to the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre present "3 Sur 3 Taal – Sangeetmay Tihai," a day-long celebration of Indian classical music, as a Pranaam to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, The event will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai, starting at 9:00 AM. Entry is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, with few reserved seating.

Though Ustad Zakir Hussain is no longer with us in this world, his presence continues to resonate, his spirit lives on through his music, and his essence remains woven into the rhythm of every beat. His unparalleled artistry, humility, and passion for Indian classical music have left an indelible mark, inspiring musicians and music lovers alike across generations.

The concept for "3 Sur 3 Taal" was born during an impromptu conversation between Shri Shashi Vyas, Founder and Managing Director of Pancham Nishad Creatives Pvt. Ltd., and Ustad Zakir Hussain. While the idea remained dormant due to their respective commitments, it was revived in October 2024 as a platform to showcase prodigious young talent. Today, it stands as a heartfelt Pranaam to the maestro, celebrating his vision of uniting tradition with youthful energy.

"3 Sur 3 Taal" features three integral aspects of Indian classical music:

  • Kanthswars: Vocal performances
  • Swarvadyas: Melodic instrumental performances
  • Taalvadyas: Percussion performances

"Veteran tabla maestro Yogesh Samsi will reflect on Ustad Zakir Hussain’s immense contributions, offering deep insights into his musical legacy, the featured performances, and the essence of Indian classical music."  

Performance Lineup

Session 1

  • Vivek Pandya – Tabla Solo | Ajay Joglekar (Lehra)
    Timing: 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM
  • Mehtab Ali Niazi – Sitar | Khurram (Tabla)
    Timing: 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM
  • Aniruddha Aithal – Vocal | Swapnil Bhise (Tabla) | Siddhesh Bicholkar (Harmonium)
    Timing: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Session 2

  • Ishaan Ghosh – Tabla Solo | Sabir Khan (Sarangi)
    Timing: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM
  • S Akash – Flute | Aditya Kalyanpur (Tabla)
    Timing: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM
  • Armaan Khan – Vocal | Surjeet Singh (Tabla) | Nachiket (Harmonium)
    Timing: 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM

Session 3

  • Yashwant Vaishnav – Tabla Solo | Sabir Khan (Sarangi)
    Timing: 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM
  • Momin Khan – Sarangi | Anubrata Chatterjee (Tabla)
    Timing: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
  • Gandhar Deshpande – Vocal | Yati Bhagwat (Tabla) | Sudhanshu Gharpure (Harmonium)
    Timing: 8:15 PM to 9:15 PM

Event Details

  • Title: 3 Sur 3 Taal – Sangeetmay Tihai
  • Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 AM onwards
  • Venue: Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai
  • Entry: The event is open to all (Few seats reserved).

A Heartfelt Homage

"3 Sur 3 Taal" is a soulful celebration of the maestro’s vision and a reminder of his timeless presence. Join us for this musical journey as we offer our respect to Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary legacy through the vibrant voices, melodies, and rhythms of young talent.

Tags
Pancham Nishad Zakir Hussain music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Feb 2025

Heather Christine breathes new life into a jazz classic with ‘C’est Magnifique’

Mississauga-based jazz pop vocalist Heather Christine revisits her solo travels in France with a fresh, Latin-infused take on the Cole Porter standard, accompanied by the renowned Bill King Trio.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Get ready to groove: Garvit and Priyansh drop new track 'Uska Pata'

MUMBAI: This Valentine’s week, set out on a journey of love and friendship with UskaPata! A song that feels like a long drive with your favorite people, wrapped in nostalgia, laughter, and unspoken emotions.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Celebrate love with Amazon Music India’s ‘Ultimate Love Songs’ playlist, available across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and pop

MUMBAI: Feel the essence of love as Valentine’s Day approaches, and to set the perfect mood Amazon Music India’s specially curated selection of the Top 5 Love Songs for this year’s Valentine’s celebrations, embracing love in all its forms.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

DSP deliver chart toppers with Kanguva, Pushpa 2 and Thandel In 100 days proves that he is indeed a rockstar

MUMBAI: One of the many things that south films are known for in India, is their music. Heartfelt romantic numbers? Check. Soulful feel-good tunes? Check. Memorable leading pair entry music? Energetic background beats? Check.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Filmy drops the ultimate love anthem 'My Special' - A Valentine’s Day dedication like no other

MUMBAI: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Filmy is setting the mood with his latest track, My Special-a soul-stirring love anthem crafted for all the romantics out there.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
NBA and musician AP Dhillon collaborate to engage fans in India

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and renowned Indian singer, rapper and songwriter AP Dhillon today announced a collaboration to...read more

2
Kayan to open for Ed Sheeran in Shillong tonight

MUMBAI: Mumbai-born singer-songwriter and producer-DJ Kayan is poised to make a major breakthrough in her career, as she takes to the stage to...read more

3
LISA’s “Born Again” tops Billboard poll, dominating with 86% of the vote

MUMBAI: LISA’s latest single, “Born Again”, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, has taken the top spot in Billboard’s new music poll, cementing its status...read more

4
DSP deliver chart toppers with Kanguva, Pushpa 2 and Thandel In 100 days proves that he is indeed a rockstar

MUMBAI: One of the many things that south films are known for in India, is their music. Heartfelt romantic numbers? Check. Soulful feel-good tunes?...read more

5
Heather Christine breathes new life into a jazz classic with ‘C’est Magnifique’

Mississauga-based jazz pop vocalist Heather Christine revisits her solo travels in France with a fresh, Latin-infused take on the Cole Porter...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games