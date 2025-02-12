Sangeetmay Tihai: A Musical ode to the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre present "3 Sur 3 Taal – Sangeetmay Tihai," a day-long celebration of Indian classical music, as a Pranaam to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, The event will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai, starting at 9:00 AM. Entry is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, with few reserved seating.
Though Ustad Zakir Hussain is no longer with us in this world, his presence continues to resonate, his spirit lives on through his music, and his essence remains woven into the rhythm of every beat. His unparalleled artistry, humility, and passion for Indian classical music have left an indelible mark, inspiring musicians and music lovers alike across generations.
The concept for "3 Sur 3 Taal" was born during an impromptu conversation between Shri Shashi Vyas, Founder and Managing Director of Pancham Nishad Creatives Pvt. Ltd., and Ustad Zakir Hussain. While the idea remained dormant due to their respective commitments, it was revived in October 2024 as a platform to showcase prodigious young talent. Today, it stands as a heartfelt Pranaam to the maestro, celebrating his vision of uniting tradition with youthful energy.
"3 Sur 3 Taal" features three integral aspects of Indian classical music:
"Veteran tabla maestro Yogesh Samsi will reflect on Ustad Zakir Hussain’s immense contributions, offering deep insights into his musical legacy, the featured performances, and the essence of Indian classical music."
Performance Lineup
Session 1
Session 2
Session 3
Event Details
A Heartfelt Homage
"3 Sur 3 Taal" is a soulful celebration of the maestro’s vision and a reminder of his timeless presence. Join us for this musical journey as we offer our respect to Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary legacy through the vibrant voices, melodies, and rhythms of young talent.
