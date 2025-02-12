RadioandMusic
News |  12 Feb 2025 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

NBA and musician AP Dhillon collaborate to engage fans in India

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and renowned Indian singer, rapper and songwriter AP Dhillon today announced a collaboration to engage basketball fans in India.  In addition to participating in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that will air in India on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 a.m. IST on NBA’s global YouTube channel, Dhillon is headlining a digital campaign in India inspired by his passion for basketball and the lifestyle that surrounds today’s game.

The digital content series features Dhillon showcasing the latest basketball-inspired streetwear available on NBAStore.in and its versatility on-and-off the court.  By leveraging his cultural impact and strong connection with Indian youth, the campaign seeks to inspire the next generation of basketball enthusiasts and highlight how the game unites, connects and empowers communities.

While in San Francisco for the 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Dhillon will join a panel discussion at NBA Crossover alongside other prominent creators.  Earlier this month he attended The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot, which featured the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs playing two regular-season games and were the most-viewed NBA Global Games ever on social media, where he created content for fans in India.

Click HERE to view the campaign.

Dhillon, who recently toured India in support of his EP “The Brownprint,” is a basketball enthusiast and has often credited the sport for inspiring his creativity, fostering teamwork, and driving his ambition.  Dhillon infuses his passion for the sport into this collaboration, showcasing a style that resonates deeply with India’s youth and seamlessly bridges the worlds of music, culture and basketball.

The NBA and Dhillon also aim to introduce additional initiatives designed to make basketball more accessible and relatable to Indian audiences.

Known for his unique blend of Punjabi music with hip-hop, R&B, pop, and trap influences, Dhillon rose to fame with hits like With You, Excuses, and Brown Munde, which became viral sensations globally.  His music often has topped international charts having amassed over 5 billion streams and reshaped the Punjabi music landscape.  Beyond music, he has successfully built a brand around his artistry, touring worldwide and elevating Punjabi music to mainstream audiences.

The 2024-25 NBA is airing live in India on the NBA YouTube channel and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.  Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia and @NBAStyle_in for everything style related), X (@NBAIndia) and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.  

