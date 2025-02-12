RadioandMusic
News |  12 Feb 2025 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Kayan to open for Ed Sheeran in Shillong tonight

MUMBAI: Mumbai-born singer-songwriter and producer-DJ Kayan is poised to make a major breakthrough in her career, as she takes to the stage to perform ahead of global music phenomenon Ed Sheeran in Shillong this evening.

Known for her genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Kayan has carved her own space in the music industry, seamlessly moving between pop, R&B, and electronic influences. With a growing discography of infectious originals and dynamic live performances, she has become one of India's most exciting contemporary artists.

This performance is particularly special as it marks Kayan’s return to the live stage after a long time, promising an energetic, high-impact set for fans. Sharing the stage with one of the biggest international artists in the world is yet another testament to her rising stature in the music scene.

“Opening for Ed Sheeran is beyond exciting for me! His music has inspired so many of us, and getting to share the stage with him is an absolute dream. I can’t wait to bring my new set to Shillong and create an absolutely unforgettable night”, says Kayan.

