Get ready to groove: Garvit and Priyansh drop new track 'Uska Pata'

MUMBAI: This Valentine’s week, set out on a journey of love and friendship with UskaPata! A song that feels like a long drive with your favorite people, wrapped in nostalgia, laughter, and unspoken emotions. Garvit & Priyansh bring you a melody that’s as much about the love you find as it is about the memories you make along the way.

Garvit: "We wanted Uska Pata to feel effortless and real, like a song that plays in the background of your favorite memories. The process was all about keeping it organic—simple lyrics, a hummable melody, and a vibe that feels like home."

Priyansh: "Our vision was to create a song that brings people together. Whether you’re with someone special or just lost in your own thoughts, Uska Pata is that perfect companion—warm, familiar, and full of emotions."

Featuring Deepika Upreti & Palak Jaiswal and directed by Mitali Solanki, this is the perfect soundtrack for your road trips and heartstrings.

Tune in now—only on T-Series!