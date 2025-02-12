RadioandMusic
News |  12 Feb 2025 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Filmy drops the ultimate love anthem 'My Special' - A Valentine’s Day dedication like no other

MUMBAI: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Filmy is setting the mood with his latest track, My Special-a soul-stirring love anthem crafted for all the romantics out there.

In My Special, Filmy spills his heart out, expressing pure admiration and devotion for the person who lights up his world. With its dreamy melody, heartfelt lyrics, and an irresistibly romantic vibe, this song is the perfect dedication to your special someone. Whether it’s a crush, a soulmate, or the love of your life, My Special will have you reminiscing about all the little moments that make love so extraordinary.

”Love isn't just about grand gestures, it's about the little moments, the unspoken emotions, and the way someone makes your world feel complete. My Special is my way of capturing that feeling, the warmth, the magic, and the sincerity of true love. I hope this song becomes the soundtrack to someone's most cherished memories” adds Filmy

So, if you’re looking for the perfect way to say “You mean the world to me” this Valentine’s, let My Special do the talking.

