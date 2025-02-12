RadioandMusic
News |  12 Feb 2025 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

DSP deliver chart toppers with Kanguva, Pushpa 2 and Thandel In 100 days proves that he is indeed a rockstar

MUMBAI: One of the many things that south films are known for in India, is their music. Heartfelt romantic numbers? Check. Soulful feel-good tunes? Check. Memorable leading pair entry music? Energetic background beats? Check. A background score that is most definitely destined to become a cult tune? Definitely check. And Devi Sri Prasad, aka Rockstar DSP checks all of the above boxes.

He is most definitely one of the most vouched for music composers and singers in the industry with an enviable number of films to his credit. And maintaining his winning streak, DSP ended 2024 and began 2025 on a new level of work high, having delivered back-to-back hits with Kanguva in November 2024, Pushpa 2 in December 2024 and Thandel in February 2025. All three films received rave reviews for their songs and music composition, that were rendered by DSP.

Devi Sri Prasad is one singer that has attempted and succeeded in composing hit numbers in all music genres. From having a big hand in redefining romance numbers in Tollywood, to being dubbed as Rockstar for his rock beats that are high on energy, DSP has done it all. And his awards and accolades speak for his achievements. DSP has been a recipient for every award show in the south and has been honoured by the industry for his contribution to music. Well, Rockstar indeed!

