RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2025 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate love with Amazon Music India’s ‘Ultimate Love Songs’ playlist, available across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and pop

MUMBAI: Feel the essence of love as Valentine’s Day approaches, and to set the perfect mood Amazon Music India’s specially curated selection of the Top 5 Love Songs for this year’s Valentine’s celebrations, embracing love in all its forms. From Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu to Pop Music, and more, this diverse collection promises a heartfelt listening experience for audiences across India.

1. Ishq Hai- Mismatched Season 3

Following the success of Mismatched Season 3 on Netflix, composed and produced by Anurag Saikia, Ishq Hai has emerged as one of the top love songs in Hindi language. Sung by Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi and Anurag Saikia, the hit love song continues to dominate the charts with its heartfelt melodies.

2. Hass Hass- Diljit Dosanjh

In 2023, Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh collaborated with Australian singer-composer Sia to release his blockbuster song Hass Hass. No one could have predicted that this collaboration would rule the song charts across the world from Canadian Billboard to UK Asian charts, this popular punjabi hit is a must have on every Valentine's day playlist.

3. Hey Minnale- Amaran

Sung by G. V. Prakash, Haricharan, Shweta Mohan and Karthik Netha ‘Hey Minnale’ is from the 2024 hit film Amaran, starring Sai Pallavi, Saikarthikeyan and Bhuvan Arora. The soulful track features enchanting beats and vocals combined with the captivating voice of the singers, that creates a strong passion for love that’s hard to resist.

4. NaaNaa Hyraana- Game Changer

The song ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ is from the 2025 action thriller Game Changer starring superstar Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and S.J. Suryah. Sung by Karthik, Thaman S. and Shreya Ghoshal the tamil love song has a diverse range of top singers that come together to create a memorable track which, with its tender rhythms became everyone’s favourite in no time.

5. Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Moon Music

Feelslikeimfallinginlove is the lead single from British Rock band Coldplay’s tenth studio album, Moon Music. Released on June 21, 2024, the song blends soft rock beats with emotional lyrics, capturing the vulnerable experience of falling in love. Sung by Band’s Lead singer Chris Martin, the vocals convey the initial fear of losing love but gradually transitioning embracing of that emotion as an essential part of life.

These heartfelt and romantic tracks from the Ultimate Love songs playlist across languages  will set the mood for your celebrations. Whether you’re planning a dreamy dinner date, a peaceful long drive or just simply savoring a solo night with your friends and loved one embracing self-love and nostalgia, these love-filled songs will touch your heart and keep the emotions soaring.

 

 

Tags
Amazon India Valentine's Day music
Related news
 | 12 Feb 2025

Heather Christine breathes new life into a jazz classic with ‘C’est Magnifique’

Mississauga-based jazz pop vocalist Heather Christine revisits her solo travels in France with a fresh, Latin-infused take on the Cole Porter standard, accompanied by the renowned Bill King Trio.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Get ready to groove: Garvit and Priyansh drop new track 'Uska Pata'

MUMBAI: This Valentine’s week, set out on a journey of love and friendship with UskaPata! A song that feels like a long drive with your favorite people, wrapped in nostalgia, laughter, and unspoken emotions.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Sangeetmay Tihai: A Musical ode to the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre present "3 Sur 3 Taal – Sangeetmay Tihai," a day-long celebration of Indian classical music, as a Pranaam to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, The event will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Y. B.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

DSP deliver chart toppers with Kanguva, Pushpa 2 and Thandel In 100 days proves that he is indeed a rockstar

MUMBAI: One of the many things that south films are known for in India, is their music. Heartfelt romantic numbers? Check. Soulful feel-good tunes? Check. Memorable leading pair entry music? Energetic background beats? Check.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Filmy drops the ultimate love anthem 'My Special' - A Valentine’s Day dedication like no other

MUMBAI: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Filmy is setting the mood with his latest track, My Special-a soul-stirring love anthem crafted for all the romantics out there.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
NBA and musician AP Dhillon collaborate to engage fans in India

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and renowned Indian singer, rapper and songwriter AP Dhillon today announced a collaboration to...read more

2
Heather Christine breathes new life into a jazz classic with ‘C’est Magnifique’

Mississauga-based jazz pop vocalist Heather Christine revisits her solo travels in France with a fresh, Latin-infused take on the Cole Porter...read more

3
Kayan to open for Ed Sheeran in Shillong tonight

MUMBAI: Mumbai-born singer-songwriter and producer-DJ Kayan is poised to make a major breakthrough in her career, as she takes to the stage to...read more

4
Celebrate love with Amazon Music India’s ‘Ultimate Love Songs’ playlist, available across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and pop

MUMBAI: Feel the essence of love as Valentine’s Day approaches, and to set the perfect mood Amazon Music India’s specially curated selection of the...read more

5
Get ready to groove: Garvit and Priyansh drop new track 'Uska Pata'

MUMBAI: This Valentine’s week, set out on a journey of love and friendship with UskaPata! A song that feels like a long drive with your favorite...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games