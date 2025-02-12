Celebrate love with Amazon Music India’s ‘Ultimate Love Songs’ playlist, available across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and pop

MUMBAI: Feel the essence of love as Valentine’s Day approaches, and to set the perfect mood Amazon Music India’s specially curated selection of the Top 5 Love Songs for this year’s Valentine’s celebrations, embracing love in all its forms. From Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu to Pop Music, and more, this diverse collection promises a heartfelt listening experience for audiences across India.

1. Ishq Hai- Mismatched Season 3

Following the success of Mismatched Season 3 on Netflix, composed and produced by Anurag Saikia, Ishq Hai has emerged as one of the top love songs in Hindi language. Sung by Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi and Anurag Saikia, the hit love song continues to dominate the charts with its heartfelt melodies.

2. Hass Hass- Diljit Dosanjh

In 2023, Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh collaborated with Australian singer-composer Sia to release his blockbuster song Hass Hass. No one could have predicted that this collaboration would rule the song charts across the world from Canadian Billboard to UK Asian charts, this popular punjabi hit is a must have on every Valentine's day playlist.

3. Hey Minnale- Amaran

Sung by G. V. Prakash, Haricharan, Shweta Mohan and Karthik Netha ‘Hey Minnale’ is from the 2024 hit film Amaran, starring Sai Pallavi, Saikarthikeyan and Bhuvan Arora. The soulful track features enchanting beats and vocals combined with the captivating voice of the singers, that creates a strong passion for love that’s hard to resist.

4. NaaNaa Hyraana- Game Changer

The song ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ is from the 2025 action thriller Game Changer starring superstar Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and S.J. Suryah. Sung by Karthik, Thaman S. and Shreya Ghoshal the tamil love song has a diverse range of top singers that come together to create a memorable track which, with its tender rhythms became everyone’s favourite in no time.

5. Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Moon Music

Feelslikeimfallinginlove is the lead single from British Rock band Coldplay’s tenth studio album, Moon Music. Released on June 21, 2024, the song blends soft rock beats with emotional lyrics, capturing the vulnerable experience of falling in love. Sung by Band’s Lead singer Chris Martin, the vocals convey the initial fear of losing love but gradually transitioning embracing of that emotion as an essential part of life.

These heartfelt and romantic tracks from the Ultimate Love songs playlist across languages will set the mood for your celebrations. Whether you’re planning a dreamy dinner date, a peaceful long drive or just simply savoring a solo night with your friends and loved one embracing self-love and nostalgia, these love-filled songs will touch your heart and keep the emotions soaring.