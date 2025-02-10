RadioandMusic
News |  10 Feb 2025 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shashwat Singh releases soulful romantic Ballad Burai for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Shashwat Singh, known for chartbusters like Show Me The Thumka (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar), Mere Sawaal Ka (Shehzada), Wat Wat Wat (Tamasha), and Kesariya Dance Mix (Brahmastra), has released his latest romantic single, ‘Burai’, just in time for Valentine’s Day. A deeply emotional ballad, Burai delves into the pain of abandonment and the longing for closure after a heartbreak. The song echoes a haunting question—"What was it about me that made you leave?"—capturing the universal ache of lost love. It’s a poignant search for answers, a plea for understanding, and an intimate reflection on heartbreak.

Speaking about the track, Shashwat Singh shared, "Working on ‘Burai’ was an unforgettable experience. The moment I first heard the song, I was blown away by the maturity and depth of the melody and lyrics. I knew instantly that I had to be a part of it. The song’s themes of heartbreak and longing resonated deeply with me, making it an incredibly personal singing experience. The recording process was a collaborative and iterative journey—it took a few sessions to perfect the tone and emotions, but the end result was well worth it. I'm grateful to have worked with the talented team behind Burai, including composers Haroon-Gavin, lyricist Siddhant Kaushal, and music supervisor Azeem Dayani. Together, we crafted a song that I’m truly proud of, and I hope it connects with listeners on a profound level." Adding to the excitement, Burai marks Shashwat Singh’s debut as an actor in a music video. The project, backed by Saregama Music, showcases the singer in a compelling on-screen role, reflecting the raw emotions of the song. Expressing his enthusiasm, Shashwat said, “‘Burai’ came to me through a long-standing creative partnership with Haroon-Gavin and Siddhant Kaushal. Making my music video debut with this song was an exhilarating experience, thanks to the unwavering support of Saregama Music. In an era where influencers often take center stage, it was refreshing to see the label’s faith in me—not just as a singer but also as the male lead in the video. This project has sparked a newfound passion within me to hone my skills in front of the camera. I've caught the bug, and I’m eager to take on more acting challenges. Watch this space—there’s more to come!” With its soulful composition, evocative lyrics, and heartfelt performance, Burai is set to strike a chord with listeners, making it the perfect soundtrack for anyone who has ever experienced love and loss.

Listen to ‘Burai’ now on all major streaming platforms.

Spotify: Shashwat has 2M Monthly listeners on Spotify. His newly released singles are 'Talab' , 'Tujhpe Vari Vari ' and Burai today ' has been released.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6iv4lysB1yHXoZJ2gfqTdh?si=oZQMwaKUSBGXYB...

Shashwat Singh insta : https://www.instagram.com/shashwatsinghofficial?igsh=MW1wdjVvY3lvYjNxdQ==

Tags
Singer Shashwat Singh Ballad Burai Valentine's Day
