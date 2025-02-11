Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launches the first song 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' of the much-awaited film Kannappa

MUMBAI: In an extraordinary turn of events, the highly awaited film Kannappa has just unveiled its first song Shiva Shiva Shankara today. Making this moment even more special, Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation, has graced the occasion by launching the song. This marks the first time Guruji has lent his presence to the music release of a film, making this a truly landmark event.

The song has been launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s ashram in Bangalore, with the team of Kannappa, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Rockline Venkatesh Kannada distributor, Actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan babu, music director Stephen Devassy and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries. Deeply rooted in devotion, the song captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divine energy, making its release an occasion of immense spiritual significance. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji’s blessings for the song launch have created a spiritually enriching experience for all devotees of Lord Shiva.

In an official statement, the production team expresses their gratitude, saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

Hindi version sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa. Shiva Shiva Shankara is now available across all major digital platforms, marking a perfect beginning to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic journey.

Kannappa, an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025!