RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Feb 2025 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launches the first song 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' of the much-awaited film Kannappa

MUMBAI: In an extraordinary turn of events, the highly awaited film Kannappa has just unveiled its first song Shiva Shiva Shankara today. Making this moment even more special, Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation, has graced the occasion by launching the song. This marks the first time Guruji has lent his presence to the music release of a film, making this a truly landmark event.

The song has been launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s ashram in Bangalore, with the team of Kannappa, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Rockline Venkatesh Kannada distributor, Actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan babu, music director Stephen Devassy and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries. Deeply rooted in devotion, the song captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divine energy, making its release an occasion of immense spiritual significance. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji’s blessings for the song launch have created a spiritually enriching experience for all devotees of Lord Shiva.

In an official statement, the production team expresses their gratitude, saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

Hindi version sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa. Shiva Shiva Shankara is now available across all major digital platforms, marking a perfect beginning to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic journey.

Kannappa, an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025!

Tags
Kannappan Shanmugam Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Lord Shiva Javed Ali Kajal Aggarwal Akshay Kumar
Related news
 | 11 Dec 2024

From 'Pushpa' to 'Pushpa 2': Raqueeb Alam overwhelmed by the response to the songs of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rule

MUMBAI: The renowned lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Wynk celebrates the release of Akshay Kumar starrer “Sarfira” with Rs 1/- subscription of Wynk premium

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India's leading music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today made live a unique offer for music fanatics in the country with a never before offer where users will get Wynk Premium subscription for Rs 1.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Action Superstars Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff get into the groove in Upcoming Actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI : In a pulsating display of charisma and dynamism, Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take centre stage in the electrifying title track from their upcoming action-packed flick, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

Akshay Kumar is all set to drop an electrifying Shiva anthem ‘Shambhu’.

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to unleash a powerful sonic experience with his latest track, "Shambhu." This high-energy Shiva anthem, sung by the versatile Akshay Kumar himself along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose, is poised to captivate listeners with its fervent

read more
 | 30 Nov 2023

Party Karna Shauk Hai : A musical fiest featuring Viruss and Brown Gal

MUMBAI Get ready to heat up the dance floor this party season with "Party Karna Shauk Hai," a musical extravaganza featuring Viruss and Brown Gal, presented by Tips Official.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dolly Parton announces vocalists for threads: My songs in symohony performances

MUMBAI: Music Icon Dolly Parton has announced the seven powerhouse vocalists (bios below) who will bring her newly orchestrated songs to life at the...read more

2
Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launches the first song 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' of the much-awaited film Kannappa

MUMBAI: In an extraordinary turn of events, the highly awaited film Kannappa has just unveiled its first song Shiva Shiva Shankara today. Making this...read more

3
Ferozi revolutionizes desi Hip-Hop with daring debut album

MUMBAI: Get ready for the electrifying evolution of Desi hip-hop as FEROZI, a trailblazing six-member collective, is set to take center stage with...read more

4
Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina's unveil a bold new look- What's the big reveal?

MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing, and for good reason! Actor Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina, the beloved faces from Mismatched, have sent the internet...read more

5
"Music and animals both heal in ways words cannot," says Jubin Nautiyal as he embarks on a spiritual journey with 'Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal breathes new life into the iconic folk bhajan Shankar Sankar Harna, previously covered by legends like Hansraj, Rishab, Mohit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games