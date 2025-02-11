RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Feb 2025 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

LISA’s “Born Again” tops Billboard poll, dominating with 86% of the vote

MUMBAI: LISA’s latest single, “Born Again”, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, has taken the top spot in Billboard’s new music poll, cementing its status as the week’s most beloved release. The track, a sultry disco-infused anthem, claimed a staggering 86% of the vote, leaving other major contenders far behind, including Anitta’s “Romeo”, Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B’s “Toot It Up”, and Rema’s “Baby (Is It a Crime).”

The BLACKPINK star delivers a confident and luxurious vocal performance, complemented by Doja Cat’s signature rap prowess and Raye’s soulful touch. The song serves as a preview of LISA’s highly anticipated debut solo album, ‘Alter Ego’, set to drop on February 28.

The glamorous music video features all three artists performing in a sleek, black-and-white mansion, exuding effortless elegance. Throughout February, LISA teased the collaboration, sharing striking Neo-Noir cover art, showcasing the trio in stunning black gowns.

‘Alter Ego’ follows a string of successful singles in 2024, including “Rockstar”, which peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, and collaborations like “New Woman” (featuring Rosalía) and “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).” In a recent Billboard cover story, LISA reflected on her meticulous approach to the project, hinting that fans will be surprised by her range:

“I think they’re going to be shocked at how capable I am at doing so many things.”

Trailing behind “Born Again” in the poll was Anitta’s “Romeo”, securing nearly 5% of the votes.

For the full results and more must-hear releases, check out Billboard’s Friday Music Guide.

Tags
BLACKPINK Doja Cat Cardi B Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 11 Feb 2025

Ferozi revolutionizes desi Hip-Hop with daring debut album

MUMBAI: Get ready for the electrifying evolution of Desi hip-hop as FEROZI, a trailblazing six-member collective, is set to take center stage with its explosive debut album.

read more
 | 11 Feb 2025

Classical Music may influence unborn Babies’ heartbeats, study finds

MUMBAI: Classical music has long been known for its calming effects, but new research suggests it might do more than just soothe the mind—it could actually impact the heartbeats of unborn babies.

read more
 | 10 Feb 2025

Singer Shashwat Singh releases soulful romantic Ballad Burai for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Shashwat Singh, known for chartbusters like Show Me The Thumka (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar), Mere Sawaal Ka (Shehzada), Wat Wat Wat (Tamasha), and Kesariya Dance Mix (Brahmastra), has released his latest romantic single, ‘Burai’, just in time for Valentine’

read more
 | 10 Feb 2025

Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina's unveil a bold new look- What's the big reveal?

MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing, and for good reason! Actor Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina, the beloved faces from Mismatched, have sent the internet into a full-blown meltdown with a stunning video teaser for Raazdariyan! And honestly? We can’t keep calm!

read more
 | 10 Feb 2025

Bandish Bandits star Paresh Pahuja announces voice notes concert India Tour

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer Paresh Pahuja, celebrated for his captivating portrayal of Mahi in Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits, today announced a first-of its-kind six-city concert tour produced and presented by Team Innovation in association with Bluprint.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dolly Parton announces vocalists for threads: My songs in symohony performances

MUMBAI: Music Icon Dolly Parton has announced the seven powerhouse vocalists (bios below) who will bring her newly orchestrated songs to life at the...read more

2
Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launches the first song 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' of the much-awaited film Kannappa

MUMBAI: In an extraordinary turn of events, the highly awaited film Kannappa has just unveiled its first song Shiva Shiva Shankara today. Making this...read more

3
Ferozi revolutionizes desi Hip-Hop with daring debut album

MUMBAI: Get ready for the electrifying evolution of Desi hip-hop as FEROZI, a trailblazing six-member collective, is set to take center stage with...read more

4
Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina's unveil a bold new look- What's the big reveal?

MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing, and for good reason! Actor Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina, the beloved faces from Mismatched, have sent the internet...read more

5
"Music and animals both heal in ways words cannot," says Jubin Nautiyal as he embarks on a spiritual journey with 'Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal breathes new life into the iconic folk bhajan Shankar Sankar Harna, previously covered by legends like Hansraj, Rishab, Mohit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games