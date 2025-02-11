LISA’s “Born Again” tops Billboard poll, dominating with 86% of the vote

MUMBAI: LISA’s latest single, “Born Again”, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, has taken the top spot in Billboard’s new music poll, cementing its status as the week’s most beloved release. The track, a sultry disco-infused anthem, claimed a staggering 86% of the vote, leaving other major contenders far behind, including Anitta’s “Romeo”, Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B’s “Toot It Up”, and Rema’s “Baby (Is It a Crime).”

The BLACKPINK star delivers a confident and luxurious vocal performance, complemented by Doja Cat’s signature rap prowess and Raye’s soulful touch. The song serves as a preview of LISA’s highly anticipated debut solo album, ‘Alter Ego’, set to drop on February 28.

The glamorous music video features all three artists performing in a sleek, black-and-white mansion, exuding effortless elegance. Throughout February, LISA teased the collaboration, sharing striking Neo-Noir cover art, showcasing the trio in stunning black gowns.

‘Alter Ego’ follows a string of successful singles in 2024, including “Rockstar”, which peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, and collaborations like “New Woman” (featuring Rosalía) and “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).” In a recent Billboard cover story, LISA reflected on her meticulous approach to the project, hinting that fans will be surprised by her range:

“I think they’re going to be shocked at how capable I am at doing so many things.”

Trailing behind “Born Again” in the poll was Anitta’s “Romeo”, securing nearly 5% of the votes.

For the full results and more must-hear releases, check out Billboard’s Friday Music Guide.